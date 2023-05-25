After James Madison knocked off then-No. 23 Coastal Carolina 47-7 in the Dukes’ season finale at Bridgeforth Stadium in late-November, the purple and gold celebrated as if they won the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
A “Kings of the North” graphic was displayed on the tall jumbotron that overlooks the field in the south endzone and a cardboard cutout of the same artwork was trotted around the playing surface by various players.
Inside the locker room, some smoked cigars, which has become tradition in college football circles as of recent, made popular by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who famously puffed on one following the Tigers’ 2019 national championship game.
So why did JMU celebrate a regular season win as if they won a trophy? Because it couldn’t play for the Sun Belt’s hardware — even though the Dukes finished in first of the league’s East Division — due to being in year one of their FBS transition.
JMU tried to reduce the transition timeline to one year, but the NCAA denied the Dukes’ request in April, thus making the purple and gold undergo another year of their transition.
And with that, it’s not likely that JMU will be able to play for the conference’s championship in the fall.
“I can’t say I’d be overly optimistic about that,” JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne said of the Dukes’ chances of playing in the Sun Belt title game. “But time will tell through the summer.”
Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill, who supported JMU’s efforts in reducing its FBS transition with documentation inside the Dukes’ waiver request, said as of now, the conference hasn’t changed its policy on allowing a transitioning team to play for the league’s crown.
“I’m not one to make predictions, I would just say right now all I can say is the way our conference works, they’re not eligible,” Gill told the Daily News-Record. “That’s really all I can speak to, I can’t really speak to the future or what it looks like or those kind of things. I can just say, right now, our rules are pretty straightforward and we’ll see how that plays out.”
In theory, the reasoning is that transitioning teams aren’t directly eligible for bowl competitions over the two-year period. And since the Sun Belt has five bowl tie-ins, the champion would be a likely choice to be picked first — ESPN holds the first, third and fourth selections in the conference’s bowl selections across a pool of eight bowl games.
The New Orleans Bowl holds the second choice in the process, while the 68Ventures Bowl — formerly the LendingTree Bowl — has the fifth option.
Since the COVID-19-affected season in 2020, the past two Sun Belt champions have played in the Cure Bowl, which is one of the eight postseason games ESPN can select a league team for.
But even though the Dukes most likely won’t be eligible for the Sun Belt championship game, Bourne is focused on JMU playing in a bowl game this fall.
Should the Dukes win six or more games, they would be at the top of the bowl game pecking order as the first alternate if there aren’t enough bowl-eligible teams in the FBS as a second-year transitioning team — ahead of all the 5-7 teams that would be the replacement.
Last fall, there were two open bowl game slots after all the 6-6 or better teams were selected into contests. New Mexico State, which received an NCAA waiver to qualify for a bowl since it didn’t play a full 12-game schedule due to a death in San Jose State’s program, was the first alternate — the same spot JMU would occupy this coming year should it win six or more games.
The Aggies played in the QuickLane Bowl, while Rice, a 5-7 team, made the LendingTree Bowl since it held the best APR rating of the 5-7 teams in the NCAA.
For Bourne, the focus is on what the Dukes can control and winning six games to become the first option if there aren’t enough bowl-eligible teams falls into that category.
“For me, I’m hopeful that our team is going to have another great year [and] we’ll have our six wins,” Bourne said. “And I hope that window exists where they would have to look for a 5-7 team and we would get our opportunity. That’s something that we don’t have to get a waiver on, it’s already a written policy in the NCAA, we just need to take care of our end of it.”
