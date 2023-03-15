Shortly after James Madison’s NCAA Tournament selection show watch party inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center, Dukes coach Sean O’Regan sat beside his star guard, Kiki Jefferson, inside the media room.
They had found out the team’s destination for the first round matchup – third-seeded Ohio State. – just minutes before and O’Regan pointed to his team's recent success away from home.
“We weren’t so bad on a neutral floor,” O’Regan quipped to Jefferson during the press conference, who led the Dukes to a 4-0 record in that setting this season, including three straight wins en route to the Sun Belt Conference title just a week before.
But the Dukes weren’t just stellar on a neutral court this season, they weren’t bad on the road, either, and won 12 games in 15 tries in enemy territory.
And when the purple and gold make the six-hour trek to Columbus, Ohio, for Saturday’s first round matchup with the Buckeyes, they’ll attempt to add to that mark with another true road game.
O’Regan had hoped for an 11 seed to avoid a road environment for the first round game, playing the host team, but once the Dukes’ name appeared on the arena video boards, he embraced the challenge.
But the road hasn’t been a problem for the Dukes and O’Regan doesn’t anticipate it becoming one in the NCAA Tournament.
“The road has never scared this group, never intimidated them – just never from the very beginning,” O’Regan said. “This team is unbothered with that. I swear, I would love to sit here and nitpick, but I don’t care, man. You’re playing the best 67 other teams in the country, they’re going to be good.”
JMU’s three road losses all came in conference play – all consecutive – but it turned things around in its final trio away from Harrisonburg at the tail end of the regular season.
The Dukes went to Texas State, which finished in a tie for first in the conference with JMU and , but the purple and gold edged the Bobcats 58-54 on Feb. 16 in a hostile environment.
From there, the Dukes made the longest road trip in the conference, flying from San Marcos, TX, to Norfolk, where they went to overtime with Old Dominion.
As they battled the Monarchs, O’Regan’s team didn’t fold as it trailed by six in the extra period. Instead, they rose to the occasion and went on a 12-1 run to close the final 3:28, which gave the Dukes a much-needed road win, the second in three days.
The pair of road victories culminated in JMU’s final contest away from home, as it thumped Appalachian State 78-62 in the penultimate regular season game.
But Saturday’s game will have a different feel to it for the Dukes. There will be more eyes in the stands, as Ohio State is averaging just under 6,000 fans per home game.
JMU has played inside big arenas in past seasons, but hasn’t yet this year. Even though that’s the case, O’Regan said that his players’ past experiences will help as the large crowd erupts when the Buckeyes do something.
And for the freshmen that haven’t played on that stage yet? None of them start, so “they can get a feel for it first,” O’Regan said.
There will also be cameras and media around at times when they haven’t been before, too.
Even though there will be added outside distractions, O’Regan wasn’t worried about his team’s ability to focus.
“I was really proud of our group when we went to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament because, same thing, it’s different,” O’Regan said. “More people around, cameras are at practice, right? It’s just more stuff. … I think the maturity in which this team has shown this year, I think they can handle that.”
For Jefferson, it’s not a matter of where the game is played, she just wants to get on the court.
“I just think of it like another game,” Jefferson said. “I’m just ready to play. As far as traveling, it’s how we come out. … If we’re playing our type of basketball, we’re unstoppable.”
