After struggling some in the passing game and turning to running the ball for long stretches during the season opener, James Madison showed balance in Week 2's victory at Virginia.
The Dukes threw for 228 yards on 32 pass attempts and rushed 34 times for 167 yards at U.Va., scoring two touchdowns each on the ground and through the air. JMU picked up seven first downs rushing and eight passing.
This week, JMU faces one of the Sun Belt's best defenses from a year ago at Troy. For JMU offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt, the challenge for the Dukes is clear. They have to win the battle in the trenches.
"We know that this is a respected group up front," Wyatt said. "They've got all-conference guys. They have good players and make good plays, but we believe in our preparation. Same as last week, same thing as this week, we're going to watch film, game plan and go out and execute."
Though JMU gave up only one sack at Virginia — and quarterback Jordan McCloud took the blame for that one in a postgame interview — JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said he hoped to see even more improvement in pass protection this week.
"One of the things we all try to work on is being on the same page," Wyatt said. "With pass protection it's a lot of communicating and trying to get off with five guys on the same page can be tough at times, but we just try to work on that communication."
While Troy replaced multiple starters on defense from last year, and JMU brings back its entire offensive line, the Trojans' defensive mindset remains, and moving the ball could be a challenge.
Troy also has a new defensive coordinator in Greg Gasparato, meaning the Dukes only have two games' worth of tape on the current Trojans.
"They've got some new personnel at linebacker and in the secondary," Cignetti said. "There's a lot of carryover, but there are some things that are different in terms of techniques and things on the backend."
While Cignetti wasn't happy with his team's practices early in the week, the Dukes' coach praised the defending Sun Belt champs and their second-year head coach.
"They are a darn good football team," Cignetti said Tuesday. "And I know one thing, Jon Sumrall has got their attention this week. I don't have my team's attention right now. I can't tell you how many hours I put in, I probably watched Troy more than Virginia in the offseason because they are Sun Belt."
The Dukes and Trojans kick off Saturday at 7 p.m. in Troy, Ala. The Sun Belt opener for each team will be broadcast on NFL Network.
