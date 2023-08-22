Through James Madison women’s soccer’s first two games, the Dukes have found consistent offense with three goals in each contest, and that’s led to back-to-back wins.
It’s the first time the purple and gold have opened a season 2-0 since 2014, when JMU beat Xavier and UMass before it knocked off No. 24 Wake Forest to start the year on a three-game winning streak.
This fall, the Dukes have beaten Charlotte and UNC Greensboro with a potent offensive attack. JMU uncorked six shots, four on goal, against Charlotte and blasted 15 shots with six on the frame against UNCG two days later.
For head coach Joshua Walters, Sr., seeing his team jump out to a hot start in a period where they’re still tinkering with things on the field was a positive sight to see.
“It’s hard to win games in any college sport, so I’m excited and happy for the wins,” Walters said. “But I would say, if you ask the players, we’re still not playing at the level yet. We’re still not playing at where we can, and we’re still experimenting with different players and shapes.”
Walters called both Charlotte and UNCG “good tests” and thought they provided an opportunity to see what the Dukes would look like against similar competition to that of the Sun Belt Conference.
And as his squad dealt with its first quick turnaround between games this fall, Walters was pleased with his team’s ability to learn from one game and use that in the next game.
“The progression from Thursday from Sunday … you saw another step up,” Walters said. “Even though we have so many starters returning, you don’t know what form you’re going to play. You have to see how the pieces fit together this year and what that looks like.”
But what’s the biggest difference this season compared to the previous seven, where the Dukes couldn’t open the season with two straight wins? The team’s depth and leadership are major factors in that.
Walters said the Dukes are two-deep at every position on the field, and in some spots, they’re three-deep.
While the depth is there, the team’s leadership is anchored by captain Ellie Johnson, a redshirt senior defender. She paces a veteran group of leaders that know what they have to do to get the most out of JMU’s roster.
Some of that is in practice, while other parts come in games with constant communication from goalie Alexandra Blom and midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden.
“We have a bunch of fifth-year and senior leadership,” Walters said. “They just keep pushing the envelope trying to make sure we’re doing the right things.”
But as Johnson has taken the initiative on the leadership, she’s not just all talk, rather she’s backed it up in the early stages of the season, too.
“She’s a vocal leader, leader by example,” Walters said of Johnson. “She showed it [against UNCG] and scored two goals from the right back position.”
That pair of goals were the first two of Johnson’s collegiate career, showing yet another way JMU’s team is still evolving in the early going of the 2023 campaign.
That can also be spotted by the in-game leadership from sophomore defender Soleil Flores, who Walters said has been a vocal presence on the Dukes’ backline. And as he’s heard her voice, it’s a positive, but also something he called “kind of unusual” to hear from an underclassman.
But such is life for the Dukes this year.
Why? They don’t want to experience how their season ended a year ago again.
The Dukes stormed through the Sun Belt tournament last fall and met Old Dominion in the conference championship, which ended in a 4-3 loss in double overtime.
That taste of defeat was fresh the entire offseason, and the Dukes have a new mentality.
They don’t want to beat themselves by not being prepared for a grueling long match should it come to that again.
“We just looked at it and said, ‘How do we prepare ourselves to make a run at an at-large bid, and how do we prepare ourselves to try to win the Sun Belt?’” Walters said. “The result of that was in the spring, we challenged ourselves and we weren’t satisfied where we were.”
And as the team returned to campus, the evidence of that was pretty obvious to Walters — his team was in the best shape fitness-wise that he’s ever seen in the preseason.
“We came back super fit, it’s the fittest my team’s ever been,” Walters said. “They just looked at it and said ‘We’re not going to lose because we’re not fit enough, we’re not going to lose because we haven’t worked hard enough.’”
