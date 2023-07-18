After the transfer portal took up much of the coaching staff’s attention in the spring, James Madison turned its focus to high school recruiting recently, and the Dukes just issued scholarship offers to three prep players.
Under head coach Mark Byington, JMU has traditionally been stingy with scholarship offers compared to some peer programs, but coming off a big week of AAU tournaments, the Dukes offered in-state product Redd Thompson from Richmond along with Dominick Stewart from Maryland and Cam Miles from Florida. The trio of guards in the 2024 class are all coming off impressive showings.
Stewart, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Baltimore who plays high school ball for Mt. Zion Prep, is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 5 player in Maryland by 247Sports, but those rankings could be on the rise after being named to the All-Breakout team at the prestigious Peach Jam tournament earlier this month.
Since putting up 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game for Team Durant against some of the best AAU competition in the country, Stewart has picked up offers from Butler, Cal, George Mason, and JMU with Dukes assistant coach Xavier Joyner present to watch Stewart play in North Augusta, Ga.
“It’s all happening very quickly,” Stewart said of the attention that’s come his way since the Peach Jam. “I started hearing from [JMU] last Tuesday. Coach X reached out and said he’d seen me play at Peach Jam.”
With two high-major offers now in hand and offers from other regional mid-majors, including Old Dominion, recruiting is heating up for Stewart, who is now gathering info about his suitors.
“All my options are open but JMU is a program I would be interested to learn more about,” Stewart said. “I’m looking for a place that feels like home and where I can grow not only as a player, but as a person as well.”
While the Peach Jam brought all the top Nike-sponsored AAU programs to Georgia, the Adidas 3SSB Championships took place in South Carolina with Byington and JMU assistant Jon Cremins in attendance to watch Thompson and Miles.
Thompson, a 6-footer who plays for John Marshall High School in Richmond, is rated the 23rd-best point guard in his class by 247Sports and led the Team Loaded AAU program out of Richmond. Thompson previously held offers from Fordham, UNC Greensboro, Monmouth, McNeese State, and others before adding offers from JMU, Longwood, and Chattanooga following his final AAU tournament.
While Thompson has been on the radar for a while, Miles was a breakout performer at the Adidas championships for Austin Rivers SE Elite, and the 6-foot-2 guard from Olympia High School in Orlando quickly racked up offers.
In addition to JMU, which offered on Monday, Miles — who as of Tuesday didn’t show up in the recruiting rankings for 247Sports, Rivals.com, or On3 — picked up scholarship offers from UMass, Arkansas State, and North Carolina A&T since the 3SSB event ended.
