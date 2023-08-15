Winning in the Sun Belt isn't getting any easier, as evidenced by a James Madison team that made it to the SBC men's soccer championship game a year ago being picked eighth in the conference's preseason poll.
The Dukes return multiple key players after finishing 8-8-4 last season, including preseason all-conference midfielder Alex Krakowiak, but were picked third from the bottom in a loaded Sun Belt with the Kentucky team that beat JMU in the conference championship game picked to repeat at the top.
"The Sun Belt is a very competitive conference," JMU midfielder Clay Obara said. "We believe we can be up there competing with the best teams around the country, in or out of the Sun Belt, so we're very excited to play good teams and really show the nation what JMU is all about because we really believe we're a team that can compete for a title."
JMU is left with confidence that it will be better in 2022, but the Dukes face a schedule with four opponents ranked in the preseason Top 25, including Sun Belt foes Kentucky and Marshall, each in the Top 11, and three others receiving votes.
It highlights the conference's depth just a year after relaunching the sport. West Virginia and UCF, a newcomer to the league in 2023, each received first-place votes in the poll released on Monday.
Adding the Knights — who, like Kentucky, WVU and South Carolina, are Power 5 football programs that play soccer in the Sun Belt as an affiliate — makes the league even deeper.
UCF had advanced to the NCAA Tournament five times since 2010, including three straight Round-of-32 appearances from 2018-2020, when the Knights knocked off JMU in the NCAA opening round.
"Every season is a different one and presents different challenges," JMU head coach Paul Zazenski said. "Something like adding UCF to a conference adds another element and makes it even tougher to predict going into a season."
The Dukes are coming off a two-year NCAA Tournament drought after advancing to the postseason each year from 2018 to 2020. That includes a run to the NCAA quarterfinals in 2018. Last season, JMU started slow but finished with only two losses in its final 10 matches. That run included a Sun Belt semifinal victory against No. 5 Marshall.
As JMU prepares for a season opener on Aug. 25 against Duquesne, the Dukes aren't too concerned with preseason predictions.
"Over the past few years we've proven we can play and beat anybody," Zazenski said. "That's in the regular season or postseason, we've taken down a lot of Power 5 teams, some really high ranked opponents and we've been high-ranked ourselves. To say that our group is circling one or two of these guys knowing that we can beat them? I think that's always there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.