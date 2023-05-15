A year ago, James Madison did something it hadn’t since 2011: beat Virginia Tech.
The Dukes did it in relatively calm fashion last March with a 5-2 win that they never trailed in at home. But after JMU visited Blacksburg earlier this season and blew an eighth-inning lead, the purple and gold are eager to see the Hokies again.
And on Tuesday night they will.
For JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry, any opportunity to bring a Power 5 opponent to Veterans Memorial Park is one that the Dukes will practically always jump at.
Why? Because it’s a rare thing to get.
“Whenever you beat a really quality ACC or SEC school, it’s always a quality win,” Ikenberry said. “But being at home is obviously special when you have them come to travel because a lot of those teams don’t travel. … Just to have the opportunity to play them on your field is a good environment … good for college baseball.”
The Hokies will visit Harrisonburg in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2009. Since that campaign, JMU and Virginia Tech have played each other six times, but just twice at home.
And the other ACC club in the state, Virginia, has only traveled to JMU three times since the 2009 season.
But even though it’s tough for Ikenberry and JMU to get Virginia Tech and Virginia to play the Dukes on the road, the eighth-year coach still wants to show his team the importance of playing in-state opponents — at beating them.
JMU is 12-3 against teams from the Commonwealth this spring, including season sweeps of Radford, Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth and the Virginia Military Institute.
“I tell our guys all the time, it’s always good to have a good record against in-state opponents,” Ikenberry said. “It helps in building the program and recruiting. … You just want to instill in our guys that it’s a big deal when you play an in-state team and you win those games.”
So with the Dukes slated to play their final regular season game against an in-state team, Ikenberry is taking the same approach he used against No. 21 Virginia a couple weeks ago, which almost resulted in a comeback win, a staff game on the mound.
In that one, Ikenberry threw 12 pitchers across eight innings to get as many arms on the bump as he could. In this scenario, it avoids pitchers having to wait weeks in between appearances on the mound, even if they’re only tossing an inning or less.
“I think it’s important to get them work, so it hasn’t been a month since they pitched,” Ikenberry said. “I think getting those juices flowing, getting some arms work that haven’t pitched in a while and get them back on the mound.”
The Dukes have one regular season Sun Belt Conference weekend series remaining — at Georgia Southern this weekend — before they head to Mongtomery, Ala., for the league’s tournament.
And the contest against the Hokies will allow Ikenberry’s pitchers to be loose for the SBC tournament next week.
JMU has clinched a spot in the tournament and is currently in sixth place, the final spot that guarantees the Dukes a bye directly to the double-elimination format.
