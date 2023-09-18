With yet another road trip this week, the turnaround for James Madison following Saturday's victory at Troy is a quick one.
The Dukes improved to 3-0 and 1-0 in the Sun Belt, following up a victory at Virginia with another road win.
This weekend, JMU travels to Utah State, presenting a challenge not only on the field against a Mountain West opponent but also with logistics and travel.
"It's really hard in college football to win two big games in a row, let alone on the road," JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said Monday on the Sun Belt Conference coaches teleconference. "Of course we get to go on the road again this week. I think we're the only team in college football that has three straight-away games without a bye week. But we'll be prepared and ready for that."
JMU's equipment truck arrived back in Harrisonburg in the middle of the night Sunday, where it would be loaded up to hit the road again Monday for the trip to Utah State.
Heading into Week 4, the Dukes have some injury concerns. JMU finished Saturday's game without three of its best players. Linebackers Taurus Jones and Jailin Walker, whom Cignetti called two of the 10 best players on the roster, were out the entire game.
The Dukes also lost starting left offensive tackle Tyshawn Wyatt midway through the victory at Troy. Tyler Stephens shifted to the left tackle spot in the second half. Cignetti said Monday that he had no injury update on the three missing starters.
Cignetti did discuss a post-game incident caught on camera involving Dukes' defensive line coach Pat Kuntz and fans seated in the Troy student section behind the JMU bench. The video showed Kuntz exchanging words with fans and repeatedly mimicking the motion of strapping on a championship belt and pointing to the scoreboard.
Some JMU players eventually stepped between Kuntz and the fans as the Dukes started to head toward the center of the field. Kuntz returned again to continue jawing at the fans before the JMU team went to the locker room. No physical altercations occurred.
As of Monday morning, the video had been viewed 1.2 million times on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I was really disappointed to see that," Cignetti said. "It's not what our program is all about. It's not what I preach. I think it's a poor example to show to the players. We had some join in. We did have other players intercede to get everybody to the middle of the field and stop the nonsense. This has been and will be addressed at the departmental level. I addressed it with Pat. He's embarrassed. He let his emotions get the better of him. He's a good person. He's a good coach. He made a poor decision and I can promise you nobody feels worse about it than Pat does right now."
JMU and Utah State kickoff at 8 p.m. Saturday in a game that can be viewed online on the Mountain West Network. It was also announced Monday that JMU's Sept. 30 home game against South Alabama will kick off at noon and be broadcast on ESPNU, making it JMU's third national television game of the season.
