As James Madison players arrived back in Harrisonburg earlier this summer, the coaching staff had some news for them.
JMU was heading out of the United States twice between now and Thanksgiving, so the team had to be ready.
“That was one of the first things they got on us to get on when we got to campus — to get a passport,” fifth-year JMU forward Julien Wooden said. “We’ve got all that situated, so we’re ready to go.”
The Dukes are heading to Italy at the end of the week, going on a 10-day tour with three exhibition games and visits to Rome, Milan, Lake Como, and Florence.
Among the teams JMU will face are A.S. Stella Azzurra and Virtus Roma, well-known clubs in Europe, but JMU head coach Mark Byington said he’d talked with members of the Saint Louis staff, who previously took the same trip, and the competition levels in these exhibitions can vary depending on a variety of factors.
But the bottom line is that Byington’s team is getting extra practice and game time ahead of a season in which the Dukes will likely mix six newcomers into the rotation.
“We’re doing practices right now,” Byington said earlier this month. “Normally we’re doing workouts and we are progressing pretty fast. I’m learning the team and they are learning me. By the time we get to Italy we’ll get to play some games and see what they look like against competition. The main thing is I want us to have an identity and get better. But we do have more practices in the summer, so we can take advantage of that.”
JMU will also leave the county in November, going to Mexico for the Cancun Challenge to face Southern Illinois and either Fresno State or New Mexico State. Those games will count on the Dukes’ regular-season record, while the Italian exhibitions won’t. But that doesn’t mean the Dukes aren’t taking them seriously with goals in mind.
“It’s kind of early, so we want to at least get a glimpse and find our identity,” Sun Belt Sixth Man of the Year Terrence Edwards said. “How can we pull off games when we’re not hitting shots? Going to Italy, we’re just trying to get better.”
Wooden agreed but said the off-court experience could also be a benefit.
“It’s a business trip at the end of the day,” Wooden said. “We’re going to go there to try to win and do the best that we can. It will be different. I know it will be my first time going out of the country and it’s different for everybody.”
Byington sees opportunities for education and team building while traveling around Italy.
“It’s a cool experience in so many ways,” Byington said. “You take the basketball part of it. We get a chance to play games and learn our team in different situations. But then off the court we get to see unbelievable places and experiences.”
The fourth-year JMU coach only wishes there weren’t NCAA rules limiting how often a program can take advantage of such trips.
“I wish you could do it more than once every four years,” Byington said. “But we’re excited about it this summer.”
