After a month-long fall camp, James Madison is ready to see another team on the other side of the field.
Lucky enough for the Dukes, that time has come as Bucknell visits Bridgeforth Stadium with a 6 p.m. kickoff on Saturday evening.
“It’s about time,” Dukes nose guard James Carpenter said. “We’re all excited, we’re all sick of practicing against each other — ready to hit someone else.”
Bucknell, which went 3-9 in 2022, will debut a new-look offense against the Dukes as the Bison hired John Bear as the team’s offensive coordinator over the offseason.
Anytime a team deploys a new offensive system, it presents a unique challenge to prepare for ahead of time. The Dukes have watched film of Bucknell’s offense from last season and what Bear did at Southeastern University a year ago to prepare.
For JMU had coach Curt Cignetti, the biggest question is what offense they are going to bring to town.
It’s a similar spot that JMU found itself in when Middle Tennessee opened the season in Harrisonburg a year ago. The Dukes were prepared and held the Blue Raiders to just seven points.
While JMU is likely to be prepared for whatever offense Bucknell throws its way, which is expected to be an up-tempo offense, Cignetti wanted to make sure his team stayed locked in for the season opener, even though it’s an FCS team on the other side.
“I think the team understands that our performance on Saturday will always be a direct reflection on how we practice, how we prepare,” Cignetti said. “You can have a good week of practice, but you have to go out there and play well on Saturday. It just puts you in the best position.”
JMU’s offense has improved through camp, and it’s set to start redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III, who played just 11 snaps a year ago.
In addition to a young quarterback, the Dukes will debut their new-look receiving corps, which is led by redshirt senior Reggie Brown and East Carolina transfer Taji Hudson.
But as Cignetti noted the improvements, he added that this contest is the first of many grades his offense will receive throughout the season to determine what the end-of-year result will be.
“I think we’ve definitely made significant progress,” Cignetti said of the passing attack. “Now, this will be our first game test, and every week is a new week. At the end of the season, that’s when you get your final grade.”
And as JMU is set to kick off the season with its fresh offense, it’ll do it against an experienced defense.
Bucknell returned more than half of its starters on the defensive side of the ball, which has become a focus for JMU’s offensive unit.
“They have a good team,” JMU running back Latrele Palmer said. “Good defensive line, good linebackers, good DBs. One of the key things that we talked about was that they have seven returning starters, so we’re just locking in on that right now.”
With that in mind, Cignetti was quick to compliment the Bison’s defense, but he wants to see his team find ways to beat Bucknell’s defense in each play instead of focusing on the entire game all at once.
“Defensively, they do a nice job, they really do,” Cignetti said. “They’ve got a lot of different stuff. … But they’ve got smart kids, they’re in the right places. They’re going to come in here, they’re going to fight us, they’re going to compete. We just have to take care of business one play at a time and let our pads do the talking.”
Though the Bison aren’t the most intimidating foe on JMU’s schedule, the Dukes are treating them just like they would any other team to avoid a week one upset in Harrisonburg.
“They’re a good team, they’re well coached,” Carpenter said. “They’re a good team, so we’re definitely going to have to bring everything we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.