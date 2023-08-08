James Madison will begin its Sun Belt Conference title defense Nov. 6 at home against crosstown Division III foe Eastern Mennonite, then it quickly gets challenging for the Dukes with a slate of games against in-state rivals and high-major conference opponents before jumping into conference play.
JMU released the full schedule Tuesday morning, which includes the Dukes opening Sun Belt play Dec. 30 at Louisiana Monroe. It will mark the first-ever meeting between JMU and the Warhawks after the two didn’t play last season, the Dukes first as a Sun Belt member.
“Overall, I think this schedule puts us in position to where we might be able to do some damage,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “It’s a challenging schedule. You can’t look and find seven easy wins.”
O’Regan’s JMU squad finished 26-8 and 13-5 in the Sun Belt last season, winning the conference’s regular season and tournament titles before falling to Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Dukes lost Sun Belt Player of the Year Kiki Jefferson in the offseason, but return three of their top five scorers and added four experienced transfers.
After facing EMU in the opener, JMU will face another NCAA Tournament team from a season ago when defending MAC champion Toledo comes to Harrisonburg on Nov. 8 as part of the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge. The Dukes will travel to face a to-be-determined MAC team on Feb. 10 in the second part of the conference challenge.
JMU’s home slate also features home games against in-state opponents Longwood (Nov. 15), VCU (Nov. 19) and William & Mary (Dec. 7). The Dukes travel to face Liberty Dec. 1 in Lynchburg.
Also in the non-conference slate are teams from the Big East, Big Ten and ACC. The Dukes travel to Xavier on Nov. 11 before facing Michigan State and Montana State at the Cancun Challenge Nov. 23 and 24.
JMU plays host to Wake Forest on Dec. 3 and travels to Maryland on Dec. 20. The game against Maryland comes three days after the Dukes travel to Maine for a rematch of last year’s season-opening loss to the Black Bears.
While the Dukes didn’t board a plane during non-conference play last season, this year JMU might fly two or three times even before heading to Monroe.
“The only thing not ideal is the travel,” O’Regan said. “I still want to be able to play high-majors and not have to take many flights in the non-conference because you have to travel so much in the Sun Belt. But I’m very excited about the level of competition and the possibility of winning those high-major games too.”
The conference docket sees JMU play host to rival Old Dominion on Jan. 20 before a return game to Norfolk in the regular season finale March 1. In addition to ULM, the Dukes face Arkansas State, Louisiana, Southern Miss and Troy out of the West Division and won’t play Sun Belt Tournament runner up Texas State in the regular season.
JMU will face each SBC East Division team at home and on the road. The entire schedule is available at JMUSports.com.
