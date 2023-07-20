With some of the most decorated newcomers in program history joining the James Madison roster for the 2023-24 season, the fact that the Dukes return some top talent for Mark Byington’s fourth season as JMU’s head coach is occasionally overshadowed.
But in the era of easy transfers with immediate eligibility, the Dukes bring back fifth-year big man Julien Wooden, 2023 Sun Belt Sixth Man of the Year Terrence Edwards, and power forward Justin Amadi, who have all been with JMU for as long as Byington.
Retaining a trio of players who have started off for three seasons is almost a rare luxury in this day and age.
“It’s amazing when you have a player, and he returns for a second year, just his grasp of our terminology and expectations,” Byington said. “It’s amplified when you have a guy for three years and then four years. You look at a guy like Terrence Edwards right now and he’s a coach on the floor. Julien Wooden is the same type of thing.”
Wooden, Edwards, and Amadi have racked up 155 career starts between them, though who starts the game for the Dukes under Byington isn’t always an indicator of how important a player is to JMU’s success as the Dukes go for a fourth consecutive winning season for the first time since 1994-95.
Wooden and Edwards mostly came off the bench last season, with the 6-8 Wooden putting up a career-best 8.4 points per game. Edwards was voted the Sun Belt’s top sub after coming on strong late in the season to lead JMU in scoring at 13.3 points a contest.
As the Dukes prepare to head to Italy at the end of the month for a series of exhibitions, they are working six newcomers into the mix, so having players who have been with Byington and the staff for four years has made for a more productive summer session.
At JMU, the Atlanta native Edwards has blossomed from a shy freshman who deferred to former Dukes Matt Lewis and Zach Jacobs to the team leader and spokesman.
“We already know what to expect here,” Edwards said. “We know how to win. We’re actually winning since the past years and now we know how to get over the hump. We’re working and we’ve been getting better every year we’ve been here. So this year we’re trying to get over the hump and make the tournament.”
With a 22-11 record last season, the Dukes posted the program’s most victories since 1982. But that’s a number JMU wants to improve upon as it wraps up the summer as the favorite to win the Sun Belt next season, according to most bracketologists and early analytical analysis.
The veteran Dukes are embracing those expectations.
“Things are a lot different than when I got here,” Wooden said, standing on the sideline inside the three-year-old Atlantic Union Bank Center Arena. “We didn’t have this gym. We were playing in the old Convo. Coach B brought in a new system and it benefited everybody. Everybody likes to see the way we play.”
