For the second consecutive week, James Madison women’s lacrosse is ranked No. 5 in the nation by the Inside Lacrosse Women/Inside Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Poll.
The Dukes held check with their first top-five ranking from the IWLCA since the 2019 preseason poll and the first in-season honor since the 2018 run to an NCAA national championship.
JMU won its 10th consecutive game last week, defeating No. 12 Virginia at home Wednesday before beating Temple on Saturday.
The Dukes (10-1) enter the final month of the regular season with six games remaining and will return to the field on Saturday when
JMU is set to host in-state opponent Old Dominion at 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.