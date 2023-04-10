James Madison women’s lacrosse remained in the top five of the national rankings, sitting at No. 4 in the Inside Lacrosse Women/Inside Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Division I Poll, which was released Monday morning.
JMU is No. 4 for the second consecutive week, its highest regular-season ranking since the 2018 national championship season.
The Dukes picked up a pair of double-digit victories last week, defeating No. 23 Richmond 20-10 on Wednesday before an 18-1 thrashing at Vanderbilt to close the week.
The Dukes scored 20 goals for the first time in nearly a calendar year against the Spiders. Redshirt junior Isabella Peterson, senior Lilly Boswell, and redshirt junior Taylor Marchetti each notched hat tricks, with Boswell scoring four goals for the first hat trick of her career. Redshirt senior Rachel Matey had five draw controls to become the all-time JMU record-holder in that statistic, helping JMU to a 20-12 draws advantage.
Against Vanderbilt, the Dukes scored 10 first-half goals in a span of 18:58 to bolt to a 10-0 halftime advantage and never looked back, allowing their fewest goals in a game in over two years. Four Dukes – Peterson, senior Tai Jankowski, junior Katelyn Morgan, and sophomore Savannah Derey each netted hat tricks as JMU totaled seven for the week as a team.
JMU (13-1, 4-0 American Athletic) will play Cincinnati at Sentara Park on Sunday, April 16 beginning at noon, marking the program's Senior Day. Streaming will be on ESPN+.
