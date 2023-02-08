James Madison coach Sean O'Regan tried to shake it up last week, shuffling his starting lineup and bringing two of the Sun Belt Conference's biggest offensive threats off the bench.
That didn't exactly work, so the Dukes are adjusting again, preparing for a pair of crucial home games.
"It was an interesting, disappointing weekend for me," O'Regan said Tuesday ahead of the Dukes' women's basketball home game against Louisiana on Thursday.
JMU (18-6, 8-4 SBC) took care of business at last-place South Alabama last Thursday, but that was the Dukes' only victory in their past four games. O'Regan's squad has lost four of its past six since putting together a 13-game winning streak that included a 6-0 start in conference play.
Now, instead of running away with the Sun Belt title in its first season, James Madison is locked in a five-way tie for second place with Troy (15-8, 10-2 SBC) all alone on top. The oddity of JMU's slump is that it comes during what, despite playing four straight road games, might have been considered one of the more manageable portions of the conference schedule.
"We'll bounce back," O'Regan said. "It's nice to be back home after a four-game road swing."
JMU is undefeated against the top six teams in the Sun Belt, including a home victory against Troy. Beating Louisiana (14-10, 8-4 SBC), another team tied for second would keep that feat alive. But the Dukes lost back-to-back contests at Coastal Carolina and Georgia State, a combined 10-14 in Sun Belt play, and were swept by Georgia Southern, which sits in sixth place.
"I don't know if they pose a tough matchup for us," O'Regan said of Georgia Southern. "We didn't shoot the ball well, that doesn't help. They, in a way, out-toughed us on a play here or there, and it made the difference."
The Dukes brought Kiki Jefferson — who ranks second in the Sun Belt in scoring and rebounding, fifth in field goal percentage, and 12th in assists — off the bench at South Alabama and Georgia Southern. O'Regan inserted Kobe King-Hawea, a former No. 1 ranked junior college recruit, into the starting lineup and continued to bring Peyton McDaniel, JMU's second-leading scorer, off the bench.
The initial result was a blowout victory against the Jaguars, but the Dukes' offense struggled again at Georgia Southern. O'Regan said that with a tough Ragin' Cajuns team coming to town, the experiment of bringing an SBC Player of the Year candidate off the bench was probably over.
"We were trying to shake things up," O'Regan said. "I'm trying to get the most out of this team. That's really the motivation. We're trying to get different people going, but if we're not 2-0 [for the week] it didn't work perfectly. If we played today, I'm starting Kiki. It's go time. We've got six games left before our tournament and we've got to be in our groove."
Louisiana comes in off an overtime loss to Troy. Two of the Cajuns' four Sun Belt losses have come to the first-place Trojans in overtime.
They are also extremely balanced and will try to slow down the pace against a JMU team that would prefer to run. Tamera Johnson and Lanay Wheaton each average approximately 12 points per game to lead the Cajuns, with seven others scoring between three and 7.6 points per contest.
Tip-off at the Atlantic Union Bank Center is 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.