When James Madison made the move to the Sun Belt Conference last fall, it became clear that the Dukes would need a successful offensive line to compete at the FBS level.
That was a challenge that JMU’s offensive line was up for and it proved to be one of the best in the conference, which allowed the Dukes’ offense to be one of the most prolific in the league.
It started up front last fall and as the Dukes look to replicate — and improve upon — last season’s 8-3 record and a first-place finish in the Sun Belt East, the offensive line will be crucial again.
Position Outlook
Departing Players: Andrew Adair (transferred to Charlotte), Scott Hummel (transferred to Richmond), Jaelin Montgomery (transferred to Towson).
Returning Players: Nick Kidwell (redshirt senior), Tanner Morris (redshirt junior), Isaac Owusu-Appiah (redshirt junior), Tyshawn Wyatt (junior), Ronald Altman (junior), Cole Potts (junior), Tyler Stephens (junior) Josh Toner (redshirt sophomore), Brett Davis (redshirt sophomore), Carter Miller (redshirt freshman), Carter Sweazie (redshirt freshman), Wesley Bostic (redshirt freshman), Joseph Simmons (redshirt freshman).
Additions: Aaron Gunn (Louisville transfer, redshirt sophomore), Kyle Lenhart (freshman), Cameron Jones (freshman), Breon Brown (freshman), Griffin Hart (freshman).
What We Know
JMU has a veteran offensive line — and it didn’t lose any of its top seven linemen from last fall.
Anchored by right tackle Nick Kidwell, JMU’s offensive line is fully intact for the 2023 season.
Kidwell, who was a second team All-Sun Belt selection last fall and was named a HERO Sports Preseason Group of Five All-American on Friday, was one of the Dukes’ best offensive linemen a year ago. In 603 offensive snaps, Kidwell allowed only 15 quarterback pressures, which resulted in three sacks, while playing at the FBS level for the first time.
As Kidwell led the line, he was joined by a standout group that allowed quarterback Todd Centeio to dazzle in his only year at the helm of the Dukes.
The offensive line allowed JMU’s offense to rank in the top 30 in the FBS in five categories: yards per completion (seventh, 14.54), scoring (13th, 37), pass efficiency (16th, 157.2), total offense (29th, 452.5) and passing touchdowns (T-30th, 27).
Center Tanner Morris played 794 snaps and allowed 15 pressures without a sack, while right guard Cole Potts only conceded nine quarterback pressures and three sacks a year ago — two of which came against Marshall in week eight.
Left guard Cole Potts is back and he only gave up three sacks last fall, too. Left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt conceded 36 pressures and five sacks in his second season starting on the line, the first at left tackle.
What We Don’t
There aren’t a lot of unknowns when it comes to the Dukes’ offensive line this fall.
The biggest question may be if the line can stay healthy for the entire season. Last fall, both of JMU’s tackles battled injuries at times. Kidwell missed two games, while Wyatt departed the Marshall game early — which left JMU without both of its starting tackles for parts of the loss to the Thundering Herd.
Marshall took advantage and sacked JMU quarterback Billy Atkins seven times — the most sacks JMU gave up in a single game last fall.
If JMU can avoid multiple injuries on the line at the same time, the Dukes’ depth should be able to sustain the high-level play to protect the quarterback.
The ‘X’ Factor
When JMU needed another body on the offensive line last fall, the choice was obvious to play Josh Toner, a former three-star recruit from Marlton, N.J.
And when he played, his impact was felt rather quickly.
Through the first five weeks, Toner played 31 snaps. But after Kidwell left the Georgia Southern game early with an injury, Toner was inserted at left guard, while Stephens slid to right tackle.
At left guard, Toner was a brick wall for opposing defenses. He played 318 snaps across JMU’s final six games — 285 at left guard — and he allowed just three quarterback pressures.
Even after Kidwell returned to the field at Old Dominion, Toner rotated down the stretch with Potts, which appeared to signal the Dukes’ confidence in him.
That standout play appears to have earned Toner snaps on the field this fall too, even though he isn’t a part of JMU’s usual starting five across the front.
“He’s definitely going to play,” Kidwell said of Toner in April.
For a team that has as solid of an offensive line as JMU, Toner’s ability to provide stable, quality depth could be one of the biggest unsung heroes of the 2023 campaign if the Dukes lose an offensive lineman to injury again this fall.
