Shortly before James Madison’s midweek bout with Richmond, the team talked about completing the sweep of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
JMU entered the afternoon with wins over every Virginia school that it had played this season — Liberty, Old Dominion, Virginia and Virginia Tech — and the team was determined to keep that streak intact, something it couldn’t do last season.
A year ago, the Dukes dropped their first contest against an in-state foe last season, a 10-9 loss to the Hokies in the second game of the season, so the goal was never attainable.
But this time around, JMU was able to cement itself as the team to beat in the Commonwealth, as it beat No. 23 Richmond 20-10 on Wednesday afternoon at Sentara Park — the Dukes’ fifth ranked win of the season.
“The state of Virginia is really good,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “Multiple teams get ranked and there’s a lot of tradition and history in Virginia. Losing that first game right out of the gate with Tech, we never were able to even consider this. It’s just another way to show the girls just how much better we are year to year.”
Though the final score was a clock-running blowout, the Spiders’ offense jumped out of the gate with four goals on just five shots on frame. That kept the game tight through the first period, but JMU’s defense came alive in the second quarter — and it put Richmond in a hole it couldn’t dig itself out of.
The Dukes, led by a stout defensive presence and dominant possession time, held the Spiders off the board for just over 29 minutes from the second period into the fourth. During that time, JMU held Richmond scoreless for the entire third quarter — the seventh game in a row the Dukes have shutout their opponent in a period.
“[I’m] just impressed with our ability to control the runs early in the game, so we never let them get too much confidence,” Klaes said. “And our ability to make defensive adjustments to really shut down Arden Tierney really set the tone for the rest of the game. They didn’t seem to have much hope on offense the rest of the game.”
Tierney scored just one goal and had three assists, but the Dukes limited what she could do on the offensive end. The key to keeping Tierney, Richmond’s star player, quiet? Carolyn Thistlewaite.
After the game, defender Rachel Matey said she walked up to Thistlewaite to congratulate her on doing her job, but the Dukes’ junior defender was humble and said “thanks” with a straight face.
That didn’t keep Matey from pointing out Thistlewaite’s play postgame.
“We got great turnovers, but shoutout Carolyn Thistlewaite,” said Matey, who broke the program's all-time record for draw controls against the Spiders. “She face guarded [Tierney], which was one of their major players, it broke up their game. It broke up their feeding game, which is kind of like their sauce.”
On the offensive end, JMU played selflessly.
The purple and gold’s star attacker, Isabella Peterson, scored four goals, but when she had the chance to get her teammates involved, she took it. The redshirt junior had a chance to increase her goal tally in the third quarter, but took advantage of a 2-on-1 alongside Lilly Boswell, who she passed it to for the goal.
That was one of Peterson’s two assists on the day, which set up a career-high four-goal performance for Boswell.
And for Klaes, that’s music to her ears.
“It’s huge,” Klaes said. “I think that transition goal was one of the best goals in the game. … I think when we see [Peterson] playing with instinct, you see a really great Bella. I think her assist game has really come through the last couple weeks as teams are starting to throw more defenders at her.”
With Peterson being accounted for by other teams on a consistent basis, which is deserved since she has 50 goals on the season, others on the Dukes’ offensive end have been able to rise to the occasion.
The Dukes’ offense had 10 different goal scorers in their last outing against Old Dominion, which the trend continued with against Richmond.
Boswell did against the Spiders, but so did a boatload of others. In total, JMU had nine different goal scorers against Richmond. Taylor Marchetti chipped in with a hat trick; while Maddie Epke, Maggie Clark and Lizzy Fox had two each; and Katelyn Morgan, Olivia Mattis and Tai Jankowski logged one apiece.
Boswell was quick to point to Dukes assistant coach Colleen Shearer for playing an integral role in the team’s confident offensive play.
“She really came in and has trust in everyone on our team,” Boswell said of Shearer. “I think it’s been huge for us, giving a lot of people more ability to show their talents. … To come out here and have multiple goal scorers, which is something a lot of teams can’t do.”
The Dukes solidified their highest national ranking since their 2018 national championship run against the Spiders, who also entered the day with a win over Virginia, and were comfortably inside the top 25.
And that was something that Boswell said the team wanted to do with its final ranked opponent of the regular season playing on the Dukes’ home field.
“As a team, we know that we’ve been ranked No. 4 in the nation and I think at this point, we know people are going to get up for us,” Boswell said. “I think it’s just on us to stay up, continue to work together and prove to still be No. 4 in the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.