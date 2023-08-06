It was supposed to be a step up in competition, but James Madison cruised to victory again in its second Italian exhibition game, defeating Virtus Roma 112-62.
Noah Freidel scored 22 points to lead the Dukes in their second of three exhibition games during the summer trip to Italy. Terrence Edwards, the reigning Sun Belt Conference Sixth Man of the Year also continued to play at a high-level, scoring 19 points with eight rebounds.
The two key returners from last season’s JMU squad that finished 22-11, have each scored double figures in both games with Edwards putting up 12 points and 12 assists in a 133-40 victory against ASD Pallacanestro Calenzano, which competes in Series D of the Italian Basketball League, earlier in the week.
Big man TJ Bickerstaff, who transferred to JMU in the spring from Boston College, added 14 points and 14 rebounds Friday against Virtus Roma, a second-tier Italian program. The Dukes also got major production from two young post players with rising sophomore Jerrell Roberson finishing with 12 points and true freshman Jaylen Carey adding nine points and 11 rebounds.
Another transfer, Raekwon Horton from College of Charleston, added 11 points and seven rebounds. Mike Green III, a fifth-year transfer point guard from Robert Morris dished out six assists. Green has finished with at least five assists in both games.
JMU have one more game scheduled against AS Stella Azura before the Dukes return to Harrisonburg.
The Dukes also appear one step closer to securing its non-conference schedule for 2023-24. Keystone College, an NCAA Division III program out of Factoryville, Pa., announced it would play at James Madison on Dec. 3.
The Giants went 14-14 last season and actually shared a common opponent with JMU, which defeated Valley Forge 123-38 in last season’s opener. Keystone took down Valley Forge twice, winning 105-67 and 84-66.
JMU is set to open the season Nov. 6 at Michigan State then travels to Kent State three days later for the first game in the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge. In addition to Keystone, the Dukes are expected to host Radford, Buffalo, Coppin State and Howard and face Southern Illinois and either Fresno State or New Mexico State in Cancun.
The Dukes will travel to Hampton and play a non-conference game against Old Dominion in addition to two Sun Belt contests against the Monarchs. JMU will also host a second MAC-Sun Belt Challenge game in February with the opponent to be determined.
That leaves one available slot on the schedule yet to be announced. Last year, the Dukes released their entire non-conference schedule on Aug. 26. So far this year, 63 of 362 Division I programs have released schedules.
