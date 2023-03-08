PENSACOLA, Fla. — James Madison hasn't officially called it a season on the 2022-23 campaign. The Dukes are awaiting the announcement of the NIT field, but in all likelihood, this particular JMU squad has probably played its final game.
Even if this is it following a Sun Belt Conference semifinal loss to South Alabama on Sunday, the season has to be considered a success on some levels.
JMU finished 22-11, and even considering three games against non-Division I opponents, that's the second most victories in program history and the most since 1981-82.
The Dukes set attendance marks in conference play last seen in the 1990s and advanced past their conference quarterfinals for the first time in a decade.
Not bad for just the third year of Mark Byington's complete program rebuild.
"I love this group," Byington said following the loss to South Alabama. "They gave everything in this game. They gave everything to this season. They loved representing James Madison. They loved each other."
Yet the season ended with a sense that there was more to accomplish. JMU arguably had the deepest roster in the Sun Belt, and, by the semis, the only higher-seeded team remaining was eventual champion Louisiana, which the Dukes had recently defeated.
Now it appears the best James Madison team in years will go no further in the postseason. The Dukes have a slim shot at an NIT berth, but Byington thinks his team will likely be among the first few left out.
The JMU head coach also said the Dukes wouldn't accept invitations to a third-tier tournament such as the CBI or The Basketball Classic.
"The only one we're going to entertain is the NIT," Byington said. "I know what the NIT is going to do and I know how it is. We're probably five or six spots out from that. That's the only one we'll entertain. Playing in another tournament right now is not fitting for these guys. I think we're a Top 70 basketball team in the country and anything else I don't think fits us right now."
Next up for the Dukes will be reloading the next season's roster. JMU loses Vado Morse, Takal Molson, Alonzo Sule, and Mezie Offurum, all graduate transfers who were key contributors this season.
Who else transfers in or out is anybody's guess, but Offurum, who had previously played at George Washington and Mount St. Mary's, offered a strong endorsement for any veteran players considering the Dukes.
"I really enjoyed it," Offurum said. "I haven't told Coach this, but I wish I could have started out with him in my college career, from freshman to now. I really do. I really enjoyed my experience and I learned so much as a player."
While there was a disappointment following the final loss, and certainly hope that in future seasons the Dukes can join the Sun Belt Champion JMU women in the NCAA Tournament, Byington was optimistic about where James Madison is headed.
"This is a good team that I just finished coaching," Byington said. "It's a really good team and they did some special things for JMU. Their wins. They way they competed. I'm really proud of them."
