On the way to regular-season and conference tournament championships in its first year as a Sun Belt Conference member, James Madison enjoyed a size advantage almost every time it took the floor in a league game.
Even with an offseason that’s seen the Dukes lose three players 6-1 or taller, it appears JMU will once again be the biggest team in the Sun Belt, and after losing SBC Player of the Year Kiki Jefferson, who is transferring to Louisville, that size could be a key part of the Dukes’ gameplans next season.
Jefferson, a 6-1 forward who led JMU in scoring and rebounds at 18.3 points and 7.9 boards per game, mostly played guard for the Dukes despite her size and rebounding ability. JMU also lost freshman Mya Kone, a 6-2 small forward transferring to Florida International, and 6-2 forward Claire Neff, who retired from basketball after a series of injuries.
That still leaves JMU with as many as four scholarships it could fill but nine returning players standing 6 feet or taller at multiple positions. That includes incoming junior college power forward Ashanti Barnes, who began her career at Old Dominion.
Tall guards Peyton McDaniel and Kobe King-Hawea, both 6-footers, could see even more prominent roles in the offense next season, while JMU boasts a pair of skilled 6-4 centers in Ksyusha Kozlova and Anna Goodman, a rarity in a conference such as the Sun Belt.
“It’s not like we have to go find a 6-1 kid,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “We have the size. It could be sliding Kobe. I’ve played with it so much, it could be sliding (6-2 power forward) Steph Ouderkirk to the three because we have all this size. Could you play Ksyusha and Anna together? Could you use Mikaya Tynes more?”
Tynes, a 6-1 forward from Norfolk, played in 26 games as a freshman, averaging 8.5 minutes off the bench. But she played just 24 minutes total this season, battling injuries. The Dukes also return a pair of freshmen post players in Kadidia Toure and Cheyenne Rowe, whom each had some quality games in their debut season but were mostly stuck behind Kozlova and Goodman on the bench.
O’Regan has been particularly high on the 6-2 Toure’s potential to contribute next season and possibly replace some of the production lost with Jefferson’s departure, even as they play different positions.
“I think Kadidia Toure is one of the most talented kids who didn’t get much playing time here, maybe ever,” O’Regan said. “I’d like to get her minutes at the four because I think she can really score. Picking up some of that 19 points per game, Kadidia Toure I’m very high on. I watched her in practice and just couldn’t fit her in with what we had and the style we played with Steph and Kobe at the four.”
So far, even with heavy action in the transfer portal, only a few Sun Belt teams have made moves to catch JMU in size. Arkansas State added Denver transfer Cheyenne Forney, a 6-3 post player who averaged 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds, and Troy added an intra-conference transfer in 6-2 Georgia State center Zay Dyer.
But incoming bigs to the Sun Belt have been few and far between, and after running his offense through Jefferson the past few years, O’Regan could work more post-centric plays into the mix. With players like Toure, Goodman, and Kozlova returning and Barnes, who averaged 11 points per game at Trinity Valley Community College, the Dukes are likely looking to the backcourt for their next additions.
“If you wanted to start Kadidia Toure and shape a little more around that size four and go high-low, continuity ball screen, I just think you can get a lot out of Kadidia,” O’Regan said. “I think what we need is another ball handling guard, that’s maybe the most important on my list. That’s not necessarily a point guard.”
