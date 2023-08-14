The James Madison field hockey team experienced the drawbacks and challenges of playing an independent schedule in 2022.
Stuck playing one more season outside of a conference, the Dukes took it upon themselves to do everything they could to prepare for the 2023 slate that once again promises to be among the toughest in the country.
When JMU joined the Sun Belt Conference last year in most sports, the field hockey program was one of the few at JMU left without a home. The Sun Belt doesn’t sponsor field hockey, and though the conference investigated the idea of adding the sport, that hasn’t come to fruition. JMU will join the MAC as an affiliate field hockey member next season, but that leaves the Dukes without a conference again this fall.
JMU went 10-7 last year against a schedule that included eight nationally ranked opponents and spent a large chunk of the season ranked itself. But without an opportunity for an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament as a conference champion, the Dukes were left out of the postseason.
Knowing what it takes to succeed against an independent schedule, JMU players decided to remain in Harrisonburg during their summer break. They worked out with strength and conditioning coach Matthew Mowad and organized captain-led practices during periods when the coaching staff was not allowed to work with them per NCAA rules.
“This year, the girls on their own made a commitment to be here, even the incoming freshmen,” JMU head coach Christy Morgan said. “We can’t force it. We can’t train with them, but they made that decision on their own. They have been training with our new strength coach Matt, who is amazing. They’ve built a good fitness foundation, which is really the core to our game.”
The Dukes open their season on Aug. 25 at William & Mary and play seven teams who finished last season in the Top 25 of RPI. With an aggressive, fast-paced style, JMU players knew that to survive a schedule like that with a shot to make the NCAA Tourney, the Dukes would have to come into the season in tip-top shape while also getting a head start on integrating seven freshmen into the system.
“Everyone was back for the summer so I think that really helped us just jump in,” senior defender Sarah Beers said. “All of our first few practices have been high-energy and everyone is on the same page, it feels like, which is awesome.”
Among the Dukes’ leaders who helped organize the summer training were Beers and Morgan Merritt, who each started all 17 games last season. They lead key returners and newcomers, such as freshman Brynna Hill, who could make an impact right away.
“I think our senior class has really taken on a great leadership role with Sarah Beers and with Morgan coming back for her fifth year,” Morgan said. “That was kind of a surprise to us. She is a superb player and we’re excited to have her back and taking on a leadership role.”
The Dukes begin with two games on the road, heading to Richmond on Aug. 27 following the William & Mary contest before the home opener against Columbia on Sept. 1.
