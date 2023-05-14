Caitlin McElwee hasn’t had consistent playing time for James Madison this spring, but she's taken advantage of each day in practice. So when her number was called against Maryland, she was ready.
The redshirt freshman had only played in 11 of the Dukes’ 21 games before she checked into the game in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter as JMU was in the midst of a four-goal comeback effort.
By the time McElwee checked into the game, with less than two minutes to play, JMU had made it a one-goal game and the Dukes were on a 4-0 run, but they were in need of a go-ahead goal. And McElwee, who cut in front of the crease, found herself wide open, received a pass from fellow attacker Tai Jankwoski and rocketed it into the back of the net.
McElwee’s go-ahead score, just her seventh tally of the season, with 54 seconds to play was the difference as No. 7 JMU knocked off Maryland 15-14 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon at Sentara Park.
“Those are the moments that you dream of as a little girl,” McElwee said with a grin. “I came in really late in that game … that was the best feeling in the world. I didn’t even know the ball had left my stick and went into the net.”
McElwee wasn’t phased by the big moment. And the Dukes’ coaching staff wasn’t afraid to insert her into a high-level game with the score level and less than a minute to play.
That confidence was born from what she’s done on JMU’s practice field, which overlooks the Dukes’ game field where McElwee’s strike pushed the Dukes through to the quarterfinals.
“Caitlin’s played every single day we step out on this field for practice,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “So for us, we recognize the environment we have at practice is more difficult than we have on game day. … We believe in her and I think that shows in the willingness to go to her late in the game.”
It wasn’t just Klaes and her assistants that were confident in McElwee’s ability to make an impact, but her teammates were, too.
And their belief was unwavering.
“I believe in everyone on this team,” midfielder Lizzy Fox said. “No matter who the coaches put in, I know that they’re going to come in and make a difference. Caitlin was put in that position and she converted. … I’m really proud of her.”
But before McElwee could become the unlikely hero for the Dukes, they had to pull themselves out of a four-goal hole that the Terrapins put JMU in by the early stages of the third quarter.
Though JMU trailed by what seemed to be an unreachable deficit, Klaes reminded her team what happened to Virginia in its first round game against Albany on Friday night. In that one, the ‘Hoos led 10-3, but Albany raced back to win 16-14.
So when Klaes put it that way, the Dukes knew it was a possibility to win the game, they just needed to win draw controls.
But trailing in the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament wasn’t an unfamiliar feeling for most of the Dukes’ roster. A year ago, almost to the day, JMU trailed by six at Loyola (Md.), but instead of trying to get one goal at a time, the Dukes panicked.
And as the Dukes let panic set in, the Greyhounds made them pay for it. JMU ended up losing that one by 10 goals, so when the Dukes had a chance to right last season’s mistake, they wanted to take it.
“We did not want to feel like we felt at Loyola last year where midway through that game when things weren’t going our way,” Klaes said. “We did not lose our composure, we did not lose our fight, we locked in and really stuck together as a team.”
This time around, attacker Isabella Peterson, who finished with seven goals and two assists, said the Dukes approached the come-from-behind win with a one goal at a time mindset and to win draw controls. And that was the winning recipe.
JMU won four draw controls in the fourth quarter to give itself the possessions it needed to stage the comeback effort, where it outscored Maryland 7-2 in the period, four by Peterson, and closed the game on a 5-0 run.
“Late draws in the game I think were crucial for us to have that ball,” Klaes said. “In the end of the game when we needed it, we won the ball.”
While the Dukes had seven different goal scorers to beat the Terrapins in comeback fashion, only one of them wasn’t a routine player — McElwee.
And McElwee, who hails from a household with deep lacrosse ties, was in the right spot at the right time to put the ball past Maryland goalie Emily Sterling, who made five saves in the contest.
Though she might not have felt the ball leave her stick, the fourth-best lacrosse crowd in Sentara Park history — 698 fans — unleashed its loudest roar of the afternoon.
With the Dukes’ faithful on their feet, McElwee found tears streaming down her face, as she knew what that meant to not only herself, but her entire team: the Dukes were going to be one of the final eight teams standing.
“A little [crying]?,” McElwee joked just feet away from where she scored the go-head goal. “A lot of tears of joy.”
Maryland 3 5 4 2 – 14
No. 7 James Madison 3 4 1 7 – 15
