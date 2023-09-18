Five second-half goals helped No. 14 Boston College pull away for a convincing 7-0 shutout of James Madison in field hockey action in Harrisonburg on Sunday.
Senior goalkeeper Brandelynn Heinbaugh finished with five stops for the Dukes in the setback, while junior Katie Fricke came in during the third quarter and posted four saves.
"Today was a really unbalanced matchup,” James Madison veteran head coach Christy Morgan said. “That was an excellent team, and we did not make the adjustments and we did not execute the things we worked on all week. We are a better team than that.”
The Dukes have now lost four straight — their longest losing streak since 2010.
JMU (2-5) starts a four-game road trip at non-conference foe Louisville on Friday at 5 p.m.
