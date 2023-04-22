James Madison wide receiver Reggie Brown stood on the artificial turf at Bridgeforth Stadium after the Dukes’ spring game and noticed a hit mark on his white No. 1 that was sewn onto the purple jersey.
That was a rare feat for a JMU player this spring since the Dukes didn’t tackle in camp until Saturday, when the teams put on their game uniforms.
“It felt good,” Brown said with a laugh. “With me getting hit, it’s football. Football is a physical game.”
In the Dukes’ spring finale, a 24-22 win for the defense, it was evident that the players hadn’t tackled all spring early in the game, especially on graduate running back Ty Son Lawton’s first carry of the game — a 21-yard rush after he found the edge of the defense.
“You could tell we hadn’t tackled all spring early on because we missed some tackles on defense,” Cignetti said. “I thought both sides made plays.”
As the offense got used to getting hit again, the defense was finally able to let loose and chase after ball carriers.
Senior defensive lineman Jalen Green, who seemed to be all over the field in the two-quarter scrimmage, noticed the slow start but noted that the defense eased into it.
“For the first couple of seconds you’re doing it, it’s kind of like a feel it out type of warmup type of thing,” Green said. “But once you get going and get the first tackle, it’s like ‘all right’ and you settle in.”
For redshirt senior defensive lineman Jamree Kromah, it wasn’t that hard of an adjustment to resume tackling. But he did say he missed it and said, “I came here to make hits.”
“It’s not really that tough of an adjustment,” said Kromah, who logged one of five sacks for the defense. “I feel like once you know how to play football and tackle, you play with passion and energy. The rest is going to take care of itself. … Just got to play at a different speed.”
Though the defense won — and scored all of its points by stopping the offense on third and fourth downs — JMU’s offense showed flashes as it rotated through four different quarterbacks.
The Dukes rotated through redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III, redshirt sophomore Billy Atkins, Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud and Wake Forest transfer Brett Griffis with the first and second-team offenses.
McCloud led the quarterbacks with 145 yards through the air and a touchdown on 9-of-12 passing. The Tampa, Fla., native had the highlight of the afternoon as he connected with Brown for a 64-yard score in busted coverage.
Barnett worked an 80-yard touchdown drive in the first chance he got, as he completed all four of his passes for 31 yards. From there, it wasn’t as smooth, but he still finished with 64 passing yards on 8-for-12 passing in three drives.
Atkins rounded out the quarterback group with 50 yards on 7-of-10 passing in three drives, including a perfect 3-for-3 drive for 20 yards that led the final offensive score of the afternoon — a 1-yard carry from Sammy Malignaggi.
“They had some success,” Cignetti said of the quarterbacks. “Alonza had a good first drive and Billy made a few throws. And McCloud on the third down play, they busted coverage, Reggie got open and he got him the ball. They’ll go to bed tonight knowing they made a few good plays.”
Brown led the Dukes’ receiving with three receptions for 77 yards and the touchdown and Charlotte tight end Taylor Thompson added 55 yards on three catches.
As the Dukes leave spring camp with a four-way quarterback competition, Cignetti acknowledged that the spring game holds some weight, but it’s “just another evaluation on top of everything that they’ve done.”
But with the page turning to the summer and fall camp, the Dukes know that there’s toughness that needs to be built off of since they didn’t tackle in 14 of the 15 practice periods this spring.
And fall camp is expected to look different — in a more physical way.
“We got to get them game ready in the fall,” Cignetti said. “So, it’ll be a tougher camp.”
