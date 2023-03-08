After James Madison designated hitter Jack Cone sent the third pitch he saw against Virginia Commonwealth over the right field fence in the first inning, the next three batters took a free base – a hit by pitch and two five-pitch walks.
The Dukes’ batters were patient against VCU on Wednesday afternoon, even if they received some help from the Rams’ pitching staff in the process.
JMU drew 10 walks – four in just four pitches – and were hit four times, which allowed the purple and to build an early lead it didn’t relinquish as it beat VCU 19-5 at Veterans Memorial Park.
“They gave us some free bases and our guys capitalized on it early and we just extended the lead,” Ikenberry said. “It was one of those games where hitting is contagious and I was really proud with how we played offense all day.”
With runners on the bases for most of the afternoon, JMU took advantage and was 13-for-25 with runners in scoring position – including 6-for-13 through the first three innings as the Dukes took an early 10-2 lead.
As JMU had a combined 14 free bases in the contest, 9 of the 12 Dukes’ hitters that had a plate appearance accounted for at least one, and freshman infielder Mike Mancini walked three times.
Dukes outfielder Jaylon Lee credited the patient approach to hitting coach Mike Roberts’ philosophy at the plate.
“We have an approach that Mike has established for the entire team as a hitting unit,” Lee said. “We follow it to the best of our abilities and stay locked in. When you lose focus, you start swinging out of pocket.”
Though most of the hit by pitches were uneventful, outfielder Trevon Dabney wore one in the fifth inning, which tied him with David Herbeck for the career program record (55).
Despite the Dukes’ high walk rate, JMU’s bats were explosive and recorded eight extra-base hits, led by a trio purple and gold hitters that logged two doubles each – Coleman Calabrese, Kyle Novak and Fenwick Trimble.
Trimble led the Dukes at the plate with a 3-for-5 day with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs, while Jacob Steinberg, Calabrese and Lee each recorded three RBIs.
“As an offense, we already know that we’re going to be disciplined and we’re going to rake,” Lee said. “No matter what lead any team jumps off to, we stay at a steady pace and keep a calm mindset. … And just keep passing the bat in the lineup.”
While JMU’s offense was rolling, its pitching staff was cruising.
Right-hander CJ Czerwinski tied his career-high with six innings, while setting a new career-best with six strikeouts.
“CJ’s a guy that throws too many strikes and we knew in that game, we just wanted somebody to come in and keep filling it up,” Ikenberry said. “He put up zeros after we took the lead and he did exactly what you need to do in a game like that.”
And as the Dukes scored 15 runs while he was in the game, Czerwinski walked down to the bullpen in the second, fourth and fifth innings to keep his arm loose – which he didn’t seem to mind since he was getting run support in the process.
“It’s always nice when your offense puts up 15 runs for you and you can just go out there and do your thing,” Czerwinski said. “Our offense has been amazing this season, so it’s definitely nice to go out there and pitch when we’re up 15.”
The Dukes kept the line moving throughout the game, including a four-run seventh inning that capped JMU’s scoring output.
For Lee, that showed the team’s focus in what was already a wide margin, as the Dukes scored the most runs in a single game this season.
“It can get slow as time, you can lose focus, but as a team we stayed locked in,” Lee said. “We stuck to what we do and finished the game strong.”
