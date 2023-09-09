CHARLOTTESVILLE — As it looked as if James Madison was sputtering in the third quarter at Virginia, the football gods blessed the Dukes with lightning in the area, forcing a delay in the contest in the fourth quarter.
JMU trailed by 11 points at the time, and was searching for answers. Inside the Scott Stadium visitors locker room, those answers arrived, but the delay also allowed the team to reset itself.
“I thought the break had the potential to help us being down,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “We could make a few X’s and O’s adjustments, but also fix what was going on between their ears.”
Cignetti thought his team was a tad frustrated as Virginia scored 21-unanswered to take the lead. But at the same time, he thought they were tired and needed the break.
“I think we used it to our advantage, and sent some messages,” Cignetti said. “Got to talk about some things we thought we could do differently. I think psychologically, as long as our kids could buy in that we could win the game — it’s basically go score, stop them, go score again and you win. That’s pretty easy to understand, but you still have to make those plays on the field.”
As easy as it was for Cignetti to lay out the plan of attack for the final 12 minutes of the contest, the Dukes made it look effortless in their comeback.
JMU quarterback Jordan McCloud led an 80-yard drive at the resumption of the break, which was capped by a Ty Son Lawton 27-yard touchdown run to pull within five after a failed two-point conversion.
Then the defense needed to make a stop.
With about four minutes left in the game, Virginia needed one more first down to put the Dukes away. But JMU rose to the occasion again, and forced a Cavaliers punt.
From there, McCloud was confident that the Dukes could march down the field one more time. The Arizona transfer commanded another 80-yard drive, just this time it ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Kaleon Black.
“I just seen it more as letting the team calm down a little bit,” McCloud said of the break in the action. “We jumped out really early, and they took all the momentum away really quick. … We just had to calm down, and get ourselves back together, and play JMU football.”
The delay, which featured a nap for a JMU player or two, was pivotal in the Dukes’ comeback effort.
For sophomore linebacker Aiden Fisher, he said the defense was able to tidy itself up after Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea seemed to be able to do whatever he wanted through the air against JMU’s defense.
“That break I think was big for us,” Fisher said. “Just to take a break, step away from the game and settle down. We really were doing too many little things wrong, where little things do amount to big things.”
While a self-assessment was key in the on-field result, the Dukes had a little extra motivation coming out of the rain delay.
The crowd, which started with 56,508 in attendance, dwindled, but the remaining fans were primarily wearing purple. When they were allowed to reenter the stadium, most of the Dukes’ faithful made their way to sit in the corner near the JMU tunnel to the locker room.
So when JMU emerged from the delay, ready to start its comeback effort, they were greeted with a loud roar. That roar never faded, and pushed the Dukes across the finish line.
“I think that was absolutely huge,” Fisher said. “Coming out and the defense erupts, and you’re not at a home game, that was huge to us. Even on that last drive defensively, we could hear the crowd … We were just getting more feedback from our fans than anything. I think that was huge for us.”
“[It] absolutely felt like a home game,” Fisher added.
Fisher wasn’t the only one that noticed it, either.
“It’s a close game, so you know it’s big time for our fans to be able to do that,” McCloud said. “And I believe it helped us a lot. The noise, the momentum, everything.”
Said Cignetti: “I definitely heard the JMU fans when we ran out onto the field after the rain delay. And I definitely think that helped pump the guys up because they were loud.”
It was a classic ending to a JMU game as of recently. The Dukes came back from a 25-point deficit on the road at Appalachian State last September, and they stormed back from a 20-pint hole against Georgia State this past November.
McCloud, who transferred to JMU in January, didn’t get to experience those comebacks on the field, though he was on his official visit during the second-half win over the Panthers.
But he had a front row seat to the latest chapter of the Dukes’ program history, and it affirmed what most thought: JMU wasn’t going to go down without a fight.
“This team has a lot of fight in them,” McCloud said. “I could tell when we were in the delay, there was never an ounce of doubt with the team.”
