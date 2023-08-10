For the James Madison men’s basketball team, traveling to Italy earlier this month for an exhibition series was a trip the Dukes won’t soon forget, even if the games themselves were somewhat of a disappointment.
Not a letdown in the way JMU played, to be clear. The Dukes saw newcomers compete, and JMU head coach Mark Byington was also pleased with how some returning players have improved.
But the logistics of the competition weren’t entirely was Byington and Co. had anticipated.
“Italy is absolutely incredible,” Byington said. “I ate pizza every single day. I never eat pasta or pizza over here in the United States, but over there it was every day. The Coliseum was amazing. St. Peter’s shocked me how nice that was. Lake Como was incredible. We saw everything and did everything. The games were just OK.”
In the end, what was supposed to be a three-game series of exhibitions against at least two solid squads was cut short to two games, which the Dukes dominated.
JMU blew out ASD Pallacanestro Calenzano 133-40 in its first exhibition, then topped Virtus Roma 112-62 in the second.
A schedule change meant JMU was supposed to play Virtus Roma a second time, but Byington canceled that contest rather than risk leaving Europe with any serious injuries.
While the lopsided contests probably don’t indicate what JMU might do stateside against Division I college teams, it gave a glimpse of a new roster and how incoming transfers fit into the Dukes’ system.
Big man TJ Bickerstaff, a graduate transfer who came to JMU from Boston College, controlled the paint, scored in double figures in both games and backed up his reputation as an excellent rebounder.
Point guard Michael Green III, a grad transfer from Robert Morris, proved to be an effective leader and distributor, while College of Charleston transfer Raekwon Horton also impressed Byington.
“I think TJ Bickerstaff really stood out to myself and the coaching staff,” Byington said. “I’ve known him for a long time and I knew he was good. But it wasn’t just Italy, it was our practices going into Italy. He was much needed on our team. Mike Green is exceptionally smart. His impact sometimes is in stats. Sometimes it’s not in stats.”
Among returners, both Terrence Edwards and Noah Freidel showed star potential. Edwards, the reigning Sun Belt Conference Sixth Man of the Year, did it all for the Dukes putting up big numbers in scoring, rebounding and assists.
Freidel, who shot a career-low 34 percent from 3-point range last season for the Dukes, has been lights out throughout the summer and averaged 18 points in Italy, even in limited minutes.
“I think Noah is comfortable now,” Byington said. “He’s in a good place right now with himself and his teammates and coaches. Terrence Edwards not only is showing leadership now and doing whatever we needed. The first game over there he could have had 30, but he was throwing some of the best passes I’ve ever seen him throw.”
With temperatures in the arena reaching more than 85 degrees and cramped spaces along the sidelines posing a risk for injury, Byington opted to cancel a rematch with Virtus Roma before returning to Harrisonburg.
“The game in Rome was better for us, those guys knew how to play, they just lacked athleticism,” Byington said. “I wasn’t going to play [Edwards] in that last game. I wasn’t going to play Noah. I probably wasn’t going to play TJ either. I thought, you know what, it’s not worth playing that same team again. I was like the only thing that would make this a bad trip right now is if somebody got hurt in the third game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.