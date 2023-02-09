After taking a perfect game into the seventh inning against Fairleigh Dickinson in February last season, James Madison left-handed pitcher Donovan Burke’s season came to an end.
Burke, who tossed just 11 innings last spring, was shut down with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. The news came after his career-best performance, where he went seven innings, allowed just one hit with 13 strikeouts and a walk.
But after a successful surgery and recovery, Burke is back on the mound for the Dukes this spring and will toe the rubber as JMU’s top starting pitcher.
“Last year when we lost him, it was a big blow,” JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “We lose him, our No. 1 arm last year, early in the year and then obviously losing Chase [DeLauter] later in the year — that’s two big blows for our program. If you keep those two guys healthy for the entire year, it changes a lot of things.”
Burke posted a 0.82 ERA through his pair of starts last fall, which was powered by his 17 strikeouts and only two walks allowed. It was a vast improvement from the year prior, where he had only pitched 33 innings with 38 strikeouts and 17 walks.
The redshirt junior’s return to pitching for the Dukes is a welcomed sight for pitching coach Jimmy Jackson and Ikenberry — which includes Burke’s plus changeup and fastball that features movement in the zone. .
“His stuff is electric,” Ikenberry said. “You look at him and you’re like, ‘Oh, here’s a lefty on the mound.’ But when you get in the box, it dances in the hitting zone.”
Burke headlines the Dukes’ deep pitching staff, which will also include weekend starters Ryan Murphy and T.R. Williams, a Page County alum, and a talented bullpen.
Murphy, who started last season as JMU’s mid-week starter, quickly found himself in the Dukes’ weekend rotation and will stay there as the Saturday arm after a strong summer.
The Vienna native tossed 45 innings in eight starts with 43 strikeouts and just eight walks while pitching with the Appalachian League’s Kingsport Axemen this summer.
Ikenberry was excited to see Murphy’s progress over the summer after he built on his spring at JMU, where he tossed 65.1 innings with 43 strikeouts and 12 walks.
“He throws a ton of strikes,” Ikenberry said. “He can mix pitches. He controls the game on the mound. He made a velocity jump in the summertime and hopefully he can sustain that velocity through the entire year because that makes him a prospect. … You look at a Ryan Murphy, who’s very consistent.”
The Dukes’ Sunday starter, Williams, will make his collegiate debut with JMU after redshirting at Virginia Tech last spring.
Williams, a 6-foot-2 lefty, will provide a different look for JMU on the mound. He has the capability to pitch in multiple arm slots, while peppering the zone.
But for Ikenberry, his favorite part about watching Williams is a similar approach to when he had DeLauter on the team: just watching them play. Ikenberry said Williams “can really pitch” and is fun to watch when he’s on the mound.
And his successful high school background doesn’t hurt, either. He was a First Team All-State selection during his freshman and sophomore seasons at Page, while leading the Panthers to the state title his freshman year.
“He’s always won,” Ikenberry said. “That’s one of the things I’ve always liked about T.R. I’ve watched him since he was a freshman in high school until now and he’s always won. … I’m just excited to get him back on the mound now that he’s 100 percent and ready to go.”
Outside of the weekend rotation, Ikenberry expects to start William and Mary transfer Jack Cone during the midweek games and have him play in center field on the weekend.
JMU’s bullpen returns with a lot of talent from last season, while adding talented freshmen to the mix as well.
For Ikenberry, the extensive pitching staff will be an integral part of the Dukes’ winning potential.
“I think the depth and how we utilize it will be an important part of our success,” Ikenberry said. “Trying to pitch our best guys more consistently and having these young guys be short relievers out of the pen.”
Right-handers CJ Czerwinski, Hunter Entsminger, Matt Kleinfelter, Joe Vogatsky, Liam Grubbs and Todd Mozoki are back, which all pitched meaningful innings a year ago. Sophomore right-handers Ryan Cook and Michael Stewart saw sporadic innings a year ago and are expected to see more expanded roles this spring.
In addition to those that were on the field last season, JMU also has a few freshmen that are expected to have roles out of the bullpen: right-handers Ryan Ertlschweiger, Kevin Scully; and left-handers Jaden Kinsler and Max Kuhle.
To take advantage of the depth of arms, Ikenberry said the Dukes will use “pods” of pitchers, so each player knows when it's their turn to come out of the bullpen. Each pod will have about four pitchers that will be expected to be used following a starter.
Ikenberry said there’s about a 90 percent chance that when a certain pitcher’s pod is up for the day that they’ll see the field, whether it’s to get the starter out of a jam for one or two outs or to be a multi-inning reliever.
“This generation of arm, they’re being told when they’re throwing, they’re on a routine, they’re throwing six or seven innings in high school every week,” Ikenberry said. “What we’ve decided to do is break them up based on their stuff. … In doing that, the main goal is to get guys into a routine and have our best arms throwing as much as possible without a lot of wear and tear.”
With the season-opening series at Florida State a week away, the Dukes pitching staff’s depth is the key to a hot start to the 2023 campaign for Ikenberry and company.
“Our pitching staff has some depth,” Ikenberry said. “I would say that’s the strong point of our team right now.”
