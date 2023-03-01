James Madison’s coaching staff and players have talked about it all year and there’s a sign inside the Dukes’ locker room at the Atlantic Union Bank Center with it written across it: unconditional energy.
JMU head coach Mark Byington has asked his team to embrace that all season, whether the team is playing well or not, he still wants the energy level to be high.
That simple message has paid off and allowed the Dukes to push through adversity at times, which has led to a 5-3 road record in league play
And with the Dukes set for their Sun Belt Conference Tournament debut as the No. 4 seed on Saturday, Byington knows that his team is going to lean on it as JMU plays on a neutral floor in Pensacola, Fla.
“We want unconditional energy,” Byington said. “It’s hopefully a staple in our program and we’re going to need it this weekend.”
JMU doesn’t know what the crowds will look like inside the Pensacola Bay Center, but Byington knows his team is able to feed off its own energy, starting with the bench. From there, it becomes infectious, as Sun Belt Sixth Man of the Year Terrence Edwards leads the charge usually as he shows his emotions – both positive and negative – on the floor.
With the constant of the unconditional energy built into the program, Byington wants his team to approach the conference tournament as if it were a road game, even if the circumstances are slightly different.
“You always say, ‘Don’t act differently in tournament games,’ but the truth of it is it’s different,” Byington said. “Some of the things that it takes to win on the road are similar to what it takes to win tournament games.”
The Dukes will open tournament play in the quarterfinals against the winner of Arkansas State or Troy, a team the Dukes beat 89-87 in overtime on the road on Jan. 19.
JMU thrived on the road in conference play, including a 3-1 stretch over the last four road games, which were all consecutive to begin the back half of league games.
And Byington hopes that his team, which championed playing in opponent’s gyms all season, will treat each game in the tournament the same way.
“I think our guys embraced the extra challenge and hopefully that’s what we do for this tournament, too,” Byington said. “If we play Troy, I know they’re one of the closer teams down here, I don’t know if they’ll have fans or not. But in the neutral site, sometimes there’s not a lot of fan energy in the building. … A lot of things generate within the team.”
The challenge of playing in a conference tournament is something that JMU was without last year after the Colonial Athletic Association barred the purple and gold from the annual event due to the university’s move to the Sun Belt.
Byington said he was “as frustrated as I’ve ever been in coaching” a year ago since the Dukes didn’t have that postseason experience to look forward to. Instead, the end date of their season was on the schedule.
The fourth-year head coach said he couldn’t even watch any postseason basketball last March since the Dukes couldn’t take part. But this season, it’s been a different feeling for Byington and company, which has been looking forward to the Sun Belt Conference tournament all year.
“It was an awful feeling,” Byington said. “We didn’t work any less hard last year, we didn’t care any less last year, but this year it just felt like there’s a reason behind our work, there’s a reason behind our caring, there’s a reason behind what we’re trying to do. It’s night and day.”
Now, as JMU prepares for its first conference tournament since 2021, the theme still remains the same as it has all year.
“You know it’s different, but at the same time, just do your job,” Byington said. “Understand the details of the game, be locked in, don’t think about things that aren’t in that possession and just try to win each possession at a time. That’s the same philosophy that we had on the road during the year, same philosophy that we’re going to have in the tournament.”
Best of luck to the Dukes! So happy to be out of the Mickey Mouse CAA!!
