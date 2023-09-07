With a trip to the University of Virginia up this week, James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti made it a point to say this is like any other week, even though it’s the first time the Cavaliers and Dukes will play each other in 40 years.
That coupled with the pregame ceremony for D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler — the three players who were killed in the November shooting on grounds — emotions are expected to be high for the in-state contest.
“We want to take emotion out of the equation this week in our preparation,” Cignetti said. “Be very detailed … but we’ve got to play the game with great discipline and poise. Never too high, never too low — don’t be emotional in this game. We’ve got to have a very business-like, focused approach.”
JMU will don a remembrance sticker for the three slain players on the back of its helmets this weekend, but Cignetti wants his players to channel their energy the right way in the contest.
“I want them to have a lot of energy and fly around, but I want them to be focused, laser-focused energy,” Cignetti said. “I want us to be able to handle the highs and the lows, and come back the next play and play at a high level, not get caught up in the situations of the game.”
The contest in Charlottesville comes a week after the Dukes had an up-and-down game against Bucknell, even though it resulted in a 38-3 win. Cignetti and his team have talked about the things that needed to be tightened up this week, and they were confident that they would be corrected.
The Dukes will face a Cavaliers defense that has a solid front seven, which seemed to be a common theme from Cignetti when talking about Virginia.
“Really good defense, don’t give up a lot of points,” Cignetti said. “They’ve got big people, and they do a nice job. They’re a challenge.”
JMU will counter Virginia’s stout defensive line with one of the best offensive lines in the Sun Belt, anchored by senior right tackle Nick Kidwell.
North Dakota State transfer wideout Phoenix Sproles added that the Dukes’ offensive line will be pivotal in JMU’s ability to run the offense with Jordan McCloud at quarterback.
“They have a really solid d-line,” Sproles said of the Cavaliers. “Guys that are experienced, some bigger guys. We just got to be sound on offense, and it starts up front with our o-line. We know what they can do, so we just need another push out of those guys this week and we’ll be sound.”
Virginia allowed 24 points a game while limiting opponents to 153 rushing yards a contest in the 2022 season. The Cavaliers opened the 2023 campaign with a 49-13 loss to Tennessee in Nashville, but Cignetti noted that Virginia walked into a “hornets nest” for its first game of the season.
But even though the Dukes might not have played their prettiest game against the Bison to open the season, JMU is still a 7-point favorite heading into Charlottesville. Though that’s the case, Cignetti hasn’t gotten caught up in that — and he doesn’t want his team to be either.
“I know this game means a whole lot to our alums, there’s no doubt about that, and the people that love JMU,” Cignetti said. “But for us, that’s noise and clutter. It doesn’t affect the quality of our preparation. How you practice and how you prepare is a strong indicator of how you’re going to play on Saturday.”
That message seems to be loud and clear among the Dukes’ players.
JMU safety Cheese Sarratt said his mind was moved to the Cavaliers as soon as the Bucknell game ended.
“Of course I’m going to be excited for every single game, but you have to have focus and discipline to go with that excitement,” Sarratt said. “Because too high, too low, you don’t want to have that roller coaster of emotions. Just lock in on the process, and know what’s going on. If you handle the process, you’re going to get the results that you need to.”
