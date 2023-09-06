After James Madison’s 38-3 rout of Bucknell on Saturday night, Dukes head coach Curt Cignetti sat down and gave a matter-of-fact opening statement.
He was happy that the team opened with a commanding win, and its run game was productive, but he wasn’t pleased with the overall performance. The fifth-year coach hoped the first half against the Bison would serve as a warning to his team.
JMU was outgained 204-187 by Bucknell in the first 30 minutes, while it held a 14-point lead as a 46.5-point favorite at home.
“We have a lot of improvement to make, and I think this game will grab our guys’ attention,” Cignetti said postgame. “This team needs humbled a little bit coming off the last game last year and all the hoopla in the offseason and that kind of stuff. They got a little bit of humble pie in the first half.”
JMU’s second half was better, which included quarterback Jordan McCloud throwing for 144 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense held Bucknell to four yards of offense.
But Cignetti’s plea for improvement seemed to be heard loud and clear this week.
“We addressed those issues in the team meeting Monday evening, and I thought we had a good walkthrough Monday night,” Cignetti said Tuesday afternoon. “I saw energy and zip — I liked what I saw.”
While Cignetti was clear to his team in their first meeting since the game, senior safety Cheese Sarratt said JMU’s defense didn’t wait until the weekday to start talking about how they could improve. The Stafford native said conversations started immediately in the locker room and soon spread to various group chats after the defense didn’t have its best showing in the first half.
“Second half, we just had to get back to doing what we do,” Sarratt said. “Not trying to be too cute with the schemes and all that, just go out there, swarm to the ball, communicate, and play the JMU defense that we know we can. … We just had to get back to doing what we do.”
With a couple of days to digest the opening half, Sarratt said the defense is poised not to have a slow start happen again this weekend at Virginia.
“I’m confident that we’ll tidy up the little things just because talking with the guys, we all hold each other accountable,” Sarratt said. “I know we’re going to grow from this, continue to build, and get better.”
Like the defense, the offense is in the same boat with correcting what didn’t work against Bucknell before JMU visits Charlottesville this weekend in what’s expected to be a near-capacity crowd inside Scott Stadium.
“We had a great fall camp, and obviously, going into the game, we had a great game plan,” wide receiver Phoenix Sproles said. “The game plan still did what it needed to do — put up 38 points — but obviously fell short in some areas. That got us back to the drawing boards, ‘where did you see something go wrong? Let’s fix it.’’
The team relied heavily on the run game in the first half, powered by redshirt sophomore Kaelon Black, who finished the game with 12 carries for 125 yards as the passing game took time to develop.
With McCloud named the starter for this weekend’s game, the Dukes are expected to have a balanced offense from the start against the Cavaliers after Cignetti said the team grew scared to throw the ball at times with Alonza Barnett III struggling to hit his targets against Bucknell.
While the errors are expected to be corrected with an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent on the horizon, Sproles said the Dukes are eager to show what they’re capable of against the Cavaliers.
“A lot of [the players] are hungry, and a lot of them want to go out there and dominate,” Sproles said. “Now being a part of the team, I want to do the same. We’re all coming harder, and it’s going to be a great week of preparation.”
