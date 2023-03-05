PENSACOLA, Fla. — The only thing that could have made the latest entry in the James Madison-Old Dominion rivalry any sweeter for the Dukes was if it had come a day later to decide a championship.
But top-seeded JMU will gladly settle — at least for about 23 hours — for a 70-64 Sun Belt Conference semifinal victory on Sunday.
“This group makes me calm,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “I think we’ve done the right things throughout the year. It’s not like there haven’t been challenges to get here, but there is a calm and I trust and believe in what we’re doing. Just in general, this group has kept me very, very calm.”
The Dukes’ shot at an SBC title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament will come Monday at 2 p.m. against either Southern Miss or Texas State, but in the meantime, so many in purple and gold will savor their eighth-straight victory in one of the most historic women’s basketball rivalries in the country.
“It’s a tough loss because I know we could beat them,” ODU guard Jatyjia Jones said. “We came all the way back, but couldn’t get it done.”
Kiki Jefferson scored 22 points, and Kseniia Kozlova added 20 for the Dukes (25-7), who held on after ODU came back from 16 down to tie it. JMU held Monarchs forward Amari Young, who torched the Dukes in the previous overtime meeting last month in Norfolk, to eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Jones scored 12 points to lead fifth-seeded ODU (22-12), but James Madison held the Monarchs to 36 percent shooting while JMU hit 48 percent from the field, and Jefferson, the Sun Belt Player of the Year, had one of her best 3-point shooting days, going 3-for-5 behind the arc.
Jefferson sat much of the third quarter after picking up her third foul, and her absence coincided with ODU’s run. But she scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, and for the game, JMU outscored the Monarchs by 20 points with the senior from Lancaster, Pa., on the floor.
“They went on a run and it was our turn to go on a run,” Jefferson said. “Once we play JMU basketball, I think we’re unstoppable.”
Jefferson hit the game’s first field goal, draining a triple to make it a 6-2 Dukes lead three minutes in. But neither team could get much to fall in the early going, with both JMU and ODU shooting less than 20 percent in the first quarter.
Still, JMU held an 11-8 lead moments into the second after Jefferson got to the foul line and knocked down a pair. ODU then grabbed a brief one-point lead before JMU answered with four consecutive layups, three from Kozlova. The last included a foul, and the Russian’s free throw made it a 9-0 JMU run midway through the second quarter.
Steph Ouderkirk added a baseline jumper with two minutes left in the first half, and JMU had a double-digit lead for the first time, going up 27-16.
JMU went to halftime leading by 11, and Jefferson opened the third quarter with a post-up bucket to make it 33-20, matching the Dukes’ most significant lead.
The Dukes led by as many as 16 in the third, but ODU mounted a comeback with both Jefferson and Kozlova at the bench and did it mainly at the free-throw line, cutting JMU’s lead to 42-36 with three minutes left in the third.
Kozlova returned to the game and converted a three-point play to stem the tide, but ODU warmed up on its offensive end. The Monarchs hit 8-of-10 field goal attempts during a run that erased the Dukes’ lead.
A 3-pointer from Dickens tied the game 45-all with less than a minute to go in the period, but Jamia Hazell answered with a go-ahead basket for the Dukes.
“We were down 11 and we had to take a hard look as to why,” ODU head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones said. “We weren’t dictating enough on the defensive end and we gave up transition buckets we usually shut down. We had kinks in our armor that showed up in the worst moments.”
Jefferson hit another big 3-pointer to put JMU back up six early in the fourth, and ODU took a timeout with 6:16 to go and the Dukes leading 56-49 following a Caroline Germond drive to the rim.
The Dukes still led by five with a minute to go, despite struggles at the free throw line, but Jefferson came up with a defensive rebound and then knocked down two at the stripe to make it a three-possession game with 49 seconds remaining.
ODU got within two again, but the Dukes eventually made enough stops and free throws to finish it.
JMU is one win away from returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
“The test for this whole tournament, and it’s going to be tomorrow, is how tough can we be mentally,” O’Regan said. “I was really proud of this group. I’m really proud of our effort and looking forward to tomorrow.”
Old Dominion 8 12 25 19 — 64
James Madison 9 22 16 23 — 70
OLD DOMINION (22-12) — Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-3 0-0 0, Dickens 3-12 2-2 10, McLaughlin 2-6 0-0 5, Dodd 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 4-8 3-4 11, Jones 4-7 3-6 12, Duckett 1-2 0-0 2, Young 3-10 2-2 8, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Nelson 2-6 0-0 4, Fontana 1-3 5-6 8. Totals 22-62 15-20 64.
JAMES MADISON (25-7) — McDaniel 2-5 0-0 4, Sterling 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Goodman 0-0 1-4 1, Germond 2-3 2-2 7, King-Hawea 2-7 0-0 4, Hazell 4-9 2-6 10, Jefferson 6-13 7-8 22, Kozlova 8-12 4-5 20, Ouderkirk 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 16-25 70.
3-Point Goals — Old Dominion 5-20 (Dickens 2-7, Jones 1-4, McLaughlin 1-3, Fontana 1-1, Nelson 0-3, Washington 0-1), Clark 0-1), James Madison 4-13 (Jefferson 3-5, Germond 1-2, McDaniel 0-3, King-Hawea 0-2, Sterling 0-1). Rebounds — Old Dominion 36 (Jackson 6), James Madison 35 (King-Hawea 8). Assists — Old Dominion 7 (Dickens 3), James Madison 6 (King-Hawea 2). Turnovers — Old Dominion 10. Total Fouls — Old Dominion 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.