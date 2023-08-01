As James Madison begins its set of three exhibition games in Italy this week, the Dukes expect all five new transfer players to affect the team this season significantly.
JMU added TJ Bickerstaff, Quincy Allen, Bryant Randleman, Michael Green III, and Raekwon Horton, all Division I transfers, to the roster in the spring and spent a large chunk of the summer practicing in Harrisonburg working to integrate them into the system before the Dukes left for Italy on July 28.
With the first of three games against Italian clubs scheduled for Tuesday, JMU will see how each fits with the team in live action. But fourth-year head coach Mark Byington was pleased with how the newcomers looked before leaving for the European trip.
“I think all five of the transfers have really shown that they are going to be able to be impactful,” Byington said. “Then you add that in and Jaylen Carey is only a freshman. He’s well beyond his years and he’s going to be able to make an impact. We’re excited about all of them.”
Carey, a 6-foot-8, 250-pound post player, might get an opportunity for playing time in his first season, mainly depending on the health of the rest of the frontcourt. But the other five newcomers each come in as some degree of a proven commodity in college basketball.
Bickerstaff, a 6-foot-9 post player who was previously a starter at Boston College, has one year of eligibility remaining and could become a leader for the Dukes in the post. Green also has one year remaining of eligibility and could share point guard duties with rising sophomore Xavier Brown. Green has been both an effective scorer and distributor during four seasons at Bryant and Robert Morris, and it appears his role among the deep Dukes’ roster may be as a facilitator on offense.
Randleman, Horton, and Allen give JMU a trio of newcomers on the wing offering something different. Allen, a 6-foot-8 swingman from Maryland, played sparingly in one season at Colorado after using a medical redshirt for a hip injury the previous year.
Allen, though, was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in Washington DC and rated among the Top 80 players in the country. He adds size on the perimeter while also being considered an elite shooter.
Randleman, who played four seasons at High Point, has a more muscular build but an awkward-looking jump shot. Shooting 3-pointers was not a part of his arsenal at High Point despite playing guard, but at 6-foot-4 with broad shoulders, he’s tough to stop going to the basket.
Horton, who spent two seasons at Charleston and was a solid role player for the Coastal Athletic Association champs, has an opportunity to develop behind Sun Belt Sixth Man of the Year Terrence Edwards.
A senior, Edwards averaged a team-best 13.3 points per game last season and continues adding dimensions to his offensive skill set. At 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Horton resembles a younger Edwards in both build and style.
“We’re going to keep learning them, they are going to keep learning our system,” Byington said. “But everything we’re going right now is going to make them further advanced when we get to the real season.”
