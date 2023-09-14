It would be fair to say something has been missing for the mighty Troy Trojans defense.
Or, perhaps it's more accurate to say someone.
After producing the Sun Belt's No. 2 scoring defense, allowing 17 points per game on the way to a conference championship a year ago, the Trojans have given up 36 a contest through two games in 2023. No opponent scored more than 32 on Troy last season.
But the Trojans have been without first-team All-Sun Belt pass rusher TJ Jackson, who was suspended indefinitely late in the offseason.
Jackson registered 14.5 tackles for a loss last season, including eight sacks.
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti is operating under the assumption that his team will see Jackson on the field when the Dukes (2-0) head to Troy (1-1) for a Saturday night Sun Belt battle on NFL Network at 7 p.m.
"I fully expect TJ Jackson to play," Cignetti said. "He is a pre-season premier d-lineman in the league who has not played in the first two games."
It's the Sun Belt opener for both teams and a game many wanted to see 10 months ago when the Dukes and Trojans finished on top of their respective divisions.
But JMU, in its first of a two-year FBS transition period, wasn't eligible for postseason play, and Coastal Carolina represented the Sun Belt East in the conference championship game.
Troy efficiently handled the Chanticleers, just as JMU had a week earlier, and finished 12-2 after a bowl victory.
Now, the Dukes and Trojans meet for the first time since 1999 when both were FCS, then known as Division I-AA, programs. It's not precisely a belated conference title game, but it could provide a bit of closure for JMU after going 8-3 last season.
"It's definitely brought up," JMU safety Francis Meehan said. "Troy, year by year, is one of the top teams in the West. So regardless of what was supposed to happen last year, you know that this game especially is going to be very physical and can define you as a team."
But Cignetti was not thrilled with his team's mindset earlier in the week. The fifth-year JMU coach said the Dukes took down Virginia last week, playing a "C-plus" game, but hadn't brought the focus to practice needed to face the conference champs.
"It takes special qualities to bounce back from a game like [Virginia] and play your 'A' game the next week," Cignetti said. "It's not normal to want to be great or do the things to be great. Normal would be average, and the average person would have a letdown this week against a really good football team on the road. [Tuesday] at practice, we were average. It was a below-average practice. So a lot of things have to change."
Though the Trojans defense carried them to the championship last year, Troy has some weapons on offense, including veteran quarterback Gunnar Watson and explosive running back Kimani Vidal.
Troy head coach Jon Sumrall sees this as a massive game for his team, with the Trojans aiming to bounce back from a blowout loss to No. 15 Kansas State.
Even though it's the first time the Dukes and Trojans have met this century, Sumrall is well aware of JMU's success.
"When you look at programs that have maintained success and the culture they have built, James Madison is a blueprint," Sumrall said. "They are a well-established program with high standards and a culture of winnings. Coach Cignetti does a great job."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.