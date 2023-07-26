NEW ORLEANS — When James Madison coach Curt Cignetti took the stage at the Sun Belt Conference media day last year, he promised that the Dukes would win in their new league, but didn’t know when.
At the time, JMU was picked to finish sixth in the East Division, a unique spot for the Dukes, who were used to being the unanimous conference favorite in the Colonial Athletic Association.
As it turned out, it didn’t take long for JMU to become the standard within the Sun Belt as the purple and gold finished atop the division in its inaugural season in the conference.
Now, after the team exceeded all of the expectations in the 2022 campaign, the Dukes are the favorite to take the East Division for the second straight season — even though they won’t be able to compete for the league championship due to the FBS transition process.
Even though the Dukes are the division favorite, Cignetti downplayed the conference’s preseason prediction, as voted on by the coaches.
“When you get this many years under the belt like I have, we expect to be picked first,” Cignetti told the Daily News-Record on Wednesday morning. “We’re usually picked first. … It means nothing, we all know it means nothing. It’s a sign of respect. What counts is where you are at the end of the year.”
The fifth-year coach said he didn’t vote for JMU to win the division out of respect for the other programs in the East and he added that he was a “tad” surprised to see the Dukes on top of the preseason rankings.
He wasn’t overly surprised due to the preseason hype that JMU received from ESPN, which put the Dukes in its not too early Top 25 after the national championship game.
But just because Cignetti didn’t vote for JMU to win the division, that doesn’t mean his expectations are any lower for his squad.
“Do I expect us to be first? Yeah I expect us to be first,” Cignetti said. “And that’s the one thing that we have in this program, our guys expect to be successful every week they go out. They believe and belief goes a long way.”
Belief isn’t something that JMU lacks.
The Dukes, who were perennial FCS national championship contenders in the years they were in the lower level of Division I football, expect to be the hunted — not the hunter for the top spot.
Last season was unique for JMU without the target on its back to start the year, but this fall is a different scenario.
“It’s nice when you’re respected, but I still feel like we have this target on our back,” said offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, a preseason first team All-Sun Belt selection. “If you’re the big dog going into week one, two or three, people are going to be coming for you.”
While the Dukes may be the team to beat in league play this fall, Kidwell said the preseason poll may help the team’s morale heading into fall camp and the early-season contests.
“It just boosts your confidence week to week,” Kidwell said. “Last year, we didn’t know what we were going into. It didn’t take until I guess game two or three of the conference schedule to be like, ‘Oh, we’re here. It’s football. They’re just a little bigger than CAA guys.’”
Dukes defensive lineman James Carpenter, a preseason first team All-Sun Belt selection, said that being picked first adds a little bit of pressure, but added “that comes with the territory with what we did last year.”
But the experience of JMU’s usual league favorite spot is something that Carpenter thinks will help this fall.
“I think it could be a good thing because we’re kind of used to that,” Carpenter said. “The spot we’re in, we’re used to all the expectations. I think we’re used to it, which could be good for us.”
The expectations are high for JMU — both internally and externally — but the first five weeks of the season will provide a look at what the Dukes are made of in 2023.
After a season opener against Bucknell at home, JMU will travel to Virginia, Sun Belt West Division favorite Troy and Utah State before it hosts South Alabama, who won 10 games last fall, at Bridgeforth Stadium.
For Cignetti, that gauntlet of a stretch isn’t going to be easy, but he thought those tests are what the team is ready for — and part of why it joined the FBS.
“Look at that schedule, look at the question marks in terms of replacing some key players on our team and you’d say we have a pretty momentous challenge,” Cignetti said. “But that’s why we’re in this game, to overcome challenges like that.”
A year ago, the Dukes opened the season 5-0 and entered the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time in program history. During the 2022 campaign, even when the Dukes were rolling on the field, they owned the underdog role given to them by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll last July.
While some teams might not have known what they were going to get when JMU lined up across from them last fall, Cignetti doesn’t think the Dukes will be taken lightly as they prepare to chase the East Division crown again.
And it’s a challenge that Cignetti and JMU embrace.
“I don’t know if we snuck up on anyone last season, but we certainly won’t sneak up on anyone this season," Cignetti said. "The target on our back just got bigger. We’re used to that burden.”
