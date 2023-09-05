Pitching depth became a significant issue for James Madison last season, so head coach Loren LaPorte made sure to address it during the offseason.
JMU made three major additions to the pitching staff ahead of its second season in the Sun Belt Conference, and the Dukes expect to see a difference.
“Last year we were so beat up in the circle,” LaPorte said. “We had so many injuries we were going into the last weekend and conference tournament with one pitcher.”
Alyssa Humphrey, who was considered JMU’s ace heading into 2023, dealt with a knee injury, while veteran transfer Rebeccah Muh had shin issues that left her on a limited pitch count, and Lexi Rogers was bothered by back pain.
That left JMU relying solely on freshman Kylah Berry, who finished the season with an 11-6 record and 3.73 ERA before transferring to play closer to home at North Florida.
“We had to, in June, basically say look, we can’t be in this situation again,” LaPorte said. “So we went after some pitchers. We felt like we needed a little bit of experience, so that’s why we went after some transfers.”
Humphrey had a dominant freshman season in 2021 during the Dukes’ run to the Women’s College World Series semifinals, while Muh was a highly touted transfer from Georgia. Simply bringing both players back healthy would be a huge boost on its own.
But the bullpen could be crowded as the Dukes prepare for fall ball. Freshman Kirsten Fleet, who initially committed to Georgia in seventh grade, is one of the highest-rated recruits to ever sign with JMU in any sport. A Top-20 prospect according to Extra Innings, Fleet was a three-time Virginia High School League Class 1 Player of the Year at Auburn High School.
The Dukes also hit the transfer portal, bringing in pitchers from in-state rivals. Molly Grube, a graduate transfer and Richmond product, made 50 starts at Virginia before transferring to JMU. Grube had a 2.52 ERA for the Cavaliers last season.
JMU also picked up Virginia Tech transfer Payton List, who didn’t play for the Hokies last season, but was a high school All-American coming out of Beaver, Pa.
“Molly only has one year left and we wish she had more, but she’s going to bring some of that veteran presence to the staff,” LaPorte said. “She pitched a lot of big games at U.Va. She’s molded really well. With Payton List, we recruited her in high school when she was coming through the process and we knew her very well. She kind of brings that raw athleticism.”
As a powerful two-way player who is also a threat with her bat, LaPorte compared List to former JMU All-Americans Megan Good and Odicci Alexander. The Dukes also bring back Rogers, who, like List, is a two-way player who can find a spot on the field when she’s not pitching.
JMU went 28-19 and 13-11 in the Sun Belt last season, facing much stiffer in-conference competition than in the Dukes’ Colonial Athletic Association days.
That debut season turned into a learning experience for LaPorte and the staff, but there is hope the biggest issue was addressed this summer.
“I feel like we fit in some of the puzzle pieces that we were missing last year,” LaPorte said. “I’m just happy with the strength we have in the circle now. At the end of the day, that’s what you have to have to be able to compete in the postseason.”
