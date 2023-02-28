After clubbing a double off the wall at Florida State in James Madison's season-opening series, Dukes catcher Jason Schiavone fell into a cold spell at the plate.
The sophomore went 0-for-17 with three walks after that day in Tallahassee, Fla., but with a runner on second in the seventh inning against George Washington on Tuesday, he came through.
Schiavone found a hole on the right side of the infield, and his RBI single gave the Dukes an insurance run in its 10-8 non-conference win over the Colonials at Veterans Memorial Park, extending JMU's winning streak to five games.
"This past weekend was a little bit struggling for me, but I think the big thing is I was talking with [assists] coach [Mike] Roberts and he just told me to have fun," Schiavone said. "I think that kind of made me more relaxed to come up big and put us ahead."
Schiavone's slow start at the plate was a byproduct of being in concussion protocol for the final two weeks of the preseason, so when he took the field at Florida State, he hadn't seen live pitching in about 14 days.
But after playing seven of the Dukes' first eight games of the season, JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry thought that Schiavone was getting comfortable at the plate and the base knock against GW was a good start.
"When you play for a week and you're hitless, I think you start pressing a little bit," Ikenberry said. "It was nice to see him get a big hit there late in the game, get an RBI and it can kind of get him going a little bit."
Schiavone went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk against GW, while fellow sophomore Fenwick Trimble kept his hot hitting going with a career-best 4-for-4 day with a double, a home run, and three runs scored.
Trimble is now 11-for-16 with three doubles, three home runs, and 12 RBIs over the last four games, which ballooned his season batting average to .500.
"We saw it in spurts last year as a freshman and then now I think he's really comfortable with what he's doing," Ikenberry said of Trimble. "He knows what pitches to hit."
GW and JMU traded the lead back and forth from the second to sixth inning – four lead changes – with the fourth being the only frame in which neither team recorded a run.
But the Dukes took advantage of two runners in scoring position to win in the sixth.
Trimble started 3-for-3 before coming to the plate with runners on second and third in the sixth, and GW intentionally walked the sophomore to get to outfielder Trevon Dabney, who struck out twice in a row leading into the at-bat, and he walked on five pitches to pull JMU within one.
The Dukes were then able to retake the lead as first baseman Kyle Novak found a hole on the right side of the infield for a two-run single, which ended up being the winning runs.
"It was a long grind-it-out win, back and forth," Trimble said. "Everybody just stayed in the game, nobody really got down when they went ahead in the fifth. We just stayed relaxed and came out on top."
Though the Dukes knocked off the Colonials in come-from-behind fashion, JMU struggled with allowing the long ball for the second straight game, giving up three GW home runs after Cornell clubbed a trio on Sunday afternoon.
GW third baseman Brett Young mashed a solo shot in the first inning before designated hitter Noah Levin left the yard twice – a three-run homer in the third and a two-run blast in the fifth.
"I think it's a part of our pitching location, we mislocate a little bit, older, grad student players are going to hit them," Ikenberry said. "That's what it was. … That was a gritty win. They've got a good club, they can really swing it."
Dukes' starter Jack Cone tossed three innings and allowed five runs on five hits with two strikeouts and a walk, while reliever CJ Czerwinski pitched two innings with three runs allowed on three hits.
After that, JMU's bullpen kept GW scoreless across the last four innings, as Kevin Scully, Tyler Muscar, Matt Kleinfelter, and Lliam Grubbs combined to allow just three hits with two walks in relief.
"The most important part was the pitching staff putting up zeros in the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth innings," Ikenberry said. "Just seeing some guys that haven't been out there was really important. … When we play defense and we can make our pitches, I think we're going to be fine."
