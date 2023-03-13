The impressive start to Sun Belt Conference play continued for James Madison with a 5-2 win over Louisiana in Lafayette, La., on Sunday.
Daria Munteanu and Daniela Voloh won both of their matches, while the sister duo of Hope Moulin and Kylie Moulin notched singles triumphs for the Dukes.
It was JMU’s 11th straight victory against conference opponents, dating back to 2021, and Munteanu won her eighth consecutive singles match to improve to 8-1 on the year.
Meanwhile, Munteanu and Voloh have now won five straight doubles matches, moving to 7-2 at the No. 2 slot and 11-3 overall when including the fall tournament matches.
The Dukes (6-2, 2-0 SBC) return to action Thursday at in-state opponent VCU at 1 p.m.
