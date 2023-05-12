James Madison banged on the door for 30 minutes before breaking through, a testament to the first-half play of Army West Point goalie Lindsey Serafine.
The Dukes wound up getting the best of Serafine in the second half of JMU’s 12-8 victory that advanced the No. 7 seed Dukes to the second round of the NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament Friday afternoon at Sentara Park.
But it took a near constant barrage of shots from JMU to eventually wear down the Army keeper. Serafine had career high with 11 saves before halftime, keeping the Black Knights in the game despite JMU relentlessly attacking the cage.
“I was seeing it pretty well, but I can’t get it without the defensive unit we have,” Serafine said. “Our team was unbelievable. It was really a defensive effort today for us.”
Serafine might be prone to deflecting credit, but it doesn’t change the fact JMU shot 40 times, putting 26 of those on goal. JMU’s Isabella Peterson, a finalist for the Tewaaraton national player of the year award and now the Dukes’ single season record holder for goals, shot 15 times to get her four scores on the day with Serafine denying the All-American six times.
“In this game we were beating their defense and just needed to compete with the goalie,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “We have to have a resilient mentality on our shot selection. Credit to them for keeping shooting and just firing away until they went in. Forty shots to get 12? If we have to take 60, we’ll shot 60 to get 12.”
On the other end, JMU’s Buchanan was stopping shots at an equally impressive rate, but getting more help from the Dukes’ defense. Buchanan finished with seven saves and improved her record to 18-2 with the win.
Eventually heat and the barrage of JMU shots caught up to Serafine. The Dukes scored three straight goals in the third quarter — a run started by Isabella Peterson as she became JMU’s all-time single season goal leader — and a fourth early in the final period to earn a six-goal cushion.
But in a game in which the Dukes nearly doubled the number of shots from Army, it proved to be a strong test in the opening round before JMU advanced to face the winner of Maryland and Drexel Sunday at 1 p.m.
“We just got to keep shooting and keep going hard to the goal,” JMU attacker Taylor Machetti said. “She was phenomenal today in the goal, but it’s a mentality of just find the next one.”
