While James Madison boasted one of the best run defenses in the country last fall, its cornerbacks were consistent, but they were predominantly underclassmen.
With one senior in the group last fall — Jordan Swann — the Dukes' cornerbacks were tested often. But as they were thrown at, the defensive backs rose to the challenge and learned on the fly.
Now, with a year under their belt, JMU's young cornerbacks can build off last season's progress — including the chance to win Swann's starting spot that is open in fall camp.
Position Outlook
Departing Players: Jordan Swann (graduation), Xavier Cokley (transferred to Kent State)
Returning Players: Devyn Coles (senior), Nehki Meredith (redshirt sophomore), Brent Austin (sophomore), Chauncey Logan (sophomore), Antoine Booth (redshirt freshman), Justin Eaglin (redshirt freshman), Jamaree Seldon (redshirt freshman)
Additions: Trevell Mullen (Indiana transfer, redshirt freshman), D'Angelo Ponds (freshman)
What We Know
Logan didn't look back after he worked his way into JMU's game against Norfolk State last September. He appeared in 10 games with eight starts at cornerback across from Swann last fall and quickly assimilated to the college game during his true freshman season.
Logan recorded 17 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and one interception in 464 snaps at cornerback for the Dukes in their inaugural season in the Sun Belt Conference to solidify his starting spot.
The Salem native wasn't the only true freshman to make an impact for the Dukes at cornerback last fall. Brent Austin, a former track star, was underrecruited out of high school and made his presence felt as a rotational player in the secondary.
Austin played in five games and made eight tackles, including a season-best trio at Arkansas State last October. He underwent knee surgery during the spring but is expected to be a full-go for the 2023 season.
Outside of the two underclassmen, JMU also received crucial snaps from Devyn Coles, who worked his way up the depth chart last fall.
The Norfolk State transfer appeared in 10 games with 12 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for a loss and a sack. He also recorded an interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups during his breakout season in Harrisonburg.
JMU added Indiana transfer Trevell Mullen and three-star freshman D'Angelo Ponds in the offseason to bolster its secondary.
What We Don't
Who will fill Swann's starting spot?
The senior exhausted his eligibility and later signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. With his departure, there's a starting role up for grabs, and the Dukes have a few options to replace Swann.
The first option is Coles, who came onto the scene later in the season on the defensive side of the ball and played with aggression to go after the football. He has experience as a starter since half of his 22 appearances were starts at Norfolk State in three seasons with the Spartans.
Not only does he have the experience, but Coles appeared to take a leadership role within the cornerbacks room as the oldest player in the position group in spring practice this year.
While Coles has the experience, he seems to be a solid choice for the Dukes, but Indiana transfer Trevell Mullen — who redshirted with the Hoosiers last fall — and Austin provide other options for JMU.
Austin did not make a start last year but played meaningful downs, while Mullen has yet to appear in a collegiate game.
The 'X' Factor
Mullen is an exciting addition to JMU's cornerbacks room and provides immediate depth with four years of eligibility.
The former four-star recruit would have been the highest-rated commit to join the Dukes if he initially chose JMU out of Coconut Beach High in Florida.
According to Rivals, Mullen brings an elite skillset to JMU's defensive backs room and was the No. 19 cornerback in the country.
When Mullen announced his intention to join JMU, he thought he could make an immediate impact on the Dukes' defense.
"I feel like I'm a piece that can help them out," Mullen told the Daily News-Record in June. "Whatever was missing, I feel like I'm that piece that they need. … They win and I know I can go in and play right away. I have a little experience with college ball and I know how things run. I can go help and be a big part of the defense."
In addition to his ability to act as a shutdown corner, Mullen hails from a football family. His two brothers, Trayvon and Taiwan, are NFL cornerbacks, while Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is his cousin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.