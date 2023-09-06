When it comes to the action that makes football, well, football, last Saturday’s season openers were the first time in months many college players had the freedom to hit and tackle with gusto.
As player safety concerns lead more and more teams to limit collisions in preseason practices, getting on the field for games to hear the pads pop is cause for celebration for some players who love to tackle.
“It’s like a dog,” James Madison defensive back Josh “Cheese” Sarratt said. “Some dogs they’ll be tied to a tree or something and they run around and get snatched back. It’s like you take them off that leash and you run around and do whatever you gotta do.”
James Madison was among the teams that went to less full-contact practice leading up to the opener against Bucknell, a 38-3 Dukes victory. And it had the desired effect of limiting injuries. JMU entered the game with its entire first and second strings healthy and ready to play.
But JMU was also among teams that started that season with a less-than-stellar defensive effort. The Dukes adjusted in the second half, shutting down Bucknell after allowing more than 200 yards in the first half, but it was shaky for a while.
“We didn’t play very well in the first half,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “The second half the defense flew around. Still made mistakes. You got to understand, my planning for fall camp was knowing we had Bucknell in the opener, when it came to the tackling part. We missed a few more tackles in the first half than the second. But really the problems we had were some of the line movements, twists, things were guys weren’t in the right gap. We played just more straight football like we have in the second half.”
At Troy, where the Trojans held off Stephen F. Austin last week and will head to play a ranked Kansas State team this Saturday, defensive-minded head coach Jon Sumrall wasn’t pleased with his team’s tackling.
“We didn’t tackle very good,” Sumrall, a former linebacker and defensive coordinator at Kentucky, said. “We only gave up 240 yards of offense, but if we tackled average it probably would have been closer to like 180.”
Sumrall and Troy didn’t eliminate full contact drills from its preseason regimen, but the coach of the reigning Sun Belt Conference champion said not every player on the roster is treated the same when it comes to hitting in practice, and proven veterans might skip some riskier activities in order to be ready for game days.
“There’s a balance, we’re able to do more in the summer than ever and in football the training has become more year round,” Sumrall said. “It takes what it takes to be able to play the game. We tackle in training camp as much as the rules allow, but we also want to protect our players. Our proven players are going to tackle less than guys that haven’t played in games.”
Other coaches have said there are non-contact drills that teach good tackling technique while maintaining safety. First-year Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck said his team did a lot of work with bags and tackling dummies rather than live action, and he was pleased with the way his defense played in the season-opening loss at UCLA.
“It’s been an emphasis of ours to be good tacklers,” Beck said. “I thought it was an area we needed to get better in and I was really pleased with our tackling. Our staff does a good job. We do a lot of simulating and bag work and teaching the proper mechanics. I thought we did a really good job and I was proud of our guys the way they tackled.”
Sarratt said JMU emphasized similar drills leading into the opener, but there’s a difference between practicing to get in the proper position and actually delivering a blow during a game. That makes early-season games all the more exciting.
“The angles may be a little bit off,” Sarratt said. “With all the thudding and the work we do in practice, you can work on your angles. But when you get out there, there’s definitely excitement that you don’t have to hold back. I can just go hit the opposing team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.