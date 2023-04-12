It was tough for Troy Lewis to break into James Madison’s deep wide receiving corps after he transferred in from East Carolina last spring.
There was a trio of seniors — Kris Thornton, Devin Ravenel and Terrance Greene Jr. — in front of him, along with a handful of younger wideouts, so playing time was non-existent for Lewis. Instead, he was on JMU’s scout team a year after redshirting his freshman year at ECU.
But as the Dukes opened practice this spring, Lewis had a path to the playing field. The three seniors are gone, but JMU brought in a trio of transfers at the position to replace those that left. That didn’t stop Lewis and he worked his way into the top group at practice, which he saw a lot of time with on Tuesday.
Lewis, a Chesterfield native, earned the spot with the first-string after making five or six plays in JMU’s first spring scrimmage over the weekend, JMU coach Curt Cignetti said.
“A guy that’s stepped up at this point this spring is Troy Lewis,” Cignetti said after Tuesday’s practice. “He was feeling his way in the fall. … He probably started the spring third or fourth on the depth chart and today he went with the ones because he’s consistently been making plays.”
On a position group that only had two wide receivers with statistics from a year ago back, Lewis had a chance to break into a role, which he seems to be carving out with two wide receivers dealing with tweaked hamstrings: St. Francis (Pa.) transfer Elijah Sarratt and redshirt freshman Jaden Mines.
Not only has Lewis taken advantage of more practice reps, he’s also limited his mistakes on the field, something he struggled with last season.
The 6-foot-2, 198-pound wideout looks the part and now he’s playing the part, too.
“He’s a big, tall guy that has movement skills,” Cignetti said. “Catching the football and playing with a little bit more toughness have been his issues — catching the football mainly. He’s caught the ball very consistently.”
Spring Portal Entry Date Moved Up
The NCAA moved the football transfer portal entry time frame up two weeks, which now begins on Saturday and runs through April 30.
It was set to open on May 1 and end on May 15, but the NCAA moved it up to allow schools more time to get new players on campus for summer classes.
It’s likely that JMU will be active in the transfer portal to fill needs identified through practice and some players might leave the Dukes after the spring practice slate ends, but that only gives those players eight days after the spring game to make their decision.
For Cignetti, the transfer portal isn’t something he said he’s thinking about until after spring practice closes.
“I’m really focused in on our team right now,” Cignetti said. “Improving every day, getting things done we need to get done. When spring ball’s over, we’ll see what happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.