At the halfway point of James Madison’s fall camp, there were two common themes that coach Curt Cignetti stressed: his team’s experience and keeping them healthy.
The Dukes returned seven starters across the defense and six on the offense, including the entire offensive line. When the Dukes scrimmaged for the first time on Saturday evening, it featured full pads, but no tackling.
Cignetti, who noted that the Dukes avoided soft tissue injuries over the summer with an adjusted workout routine, is still in the mindset of injury prevention.
In the scrimmage, the team “thudded” and didn't bring ball carriers to the ground. The positive side of that is keeping players injury-free, but Cignetti added that the run game is affected by it without broken tackles.
Though that’s the case, Cignetti was happy with how the team’s first scrimmage went.
“There was good competition,” Cignetti said on Saturday evening. “There was good, bad, there was ugly. But up to this point, we’ve had a decent camp, so I think we’re getting better. Gotta get better next week.”
Offensively, the team is still in the midst of competitions at quarterback and wide receiver and the scrimmage provided Cignetti another look at the positions.
Redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III and Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud entered fall camp as the quarterback battle headliners, but Wake Forest transfer Brett Griffis has appeared to improve each day, while redshirt sophomore Billy Atkins has continued to progress as well.
Cignetti hasn’t provided an overly comprehensive evaluation of the quarterback battle to this point, opting to not take questions about it in his media availability, but he noted there have been positives at the position when he assessed the offense shortly after the scrimmage.
“We’ve got a lot of older playmakers on this team returning,” Cignetti said. “I see improvement at the quarterback position. I’m encouraged from what I’ve seen. I like our depth at running back. We’ve had some receivers step up, we’ve got good competition.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Dukes have little to worry about with the bulk of the starters back from a year ago. Cignetti said he liked the depth JMU has built at linebacker behind starters Taurus Jones and Jailin Walker with sophomores Aiden Fisher and Trent Hendrick making strides each day.
The fifth-year coach also said he liked the depth at safety, which includes five seniors this fall, and liked how the cornerbacks are progressing as senior Devyn Coles and sophomore Chauncey Logan appear to pace that group.
Overall, as Cignetti spoke just moments after the scrimmage, he was encouraged by what he’d seen from his squad, which was projected as the Sun Belt Conference East Division favorite in July’s preseason poll.
With just eight practices left — one of which is another scrimmage — before JMU enters its first game week with Bucknell set to visit Bridgeforth Stadium on Sept. 2, Cignetti would like to tackle.
But as the team has avoided any serious injuries to this point, it’s a double-edged sword that Cignetti has to look at, knowing weeks two, three, four and five are pivotal to his team’s success in 2023.
“I would like to get a tackling scrimmage in, pound the ball a little bit,” Cignetti said. “But the give and take there is the injury factor. Once again, it’s my job to put us in the best position to be successful and we’ve got a lot of older guys on this team that have played a lot of football."
