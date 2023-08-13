After wading through the most difficult conference schedule in program history during the 2022 season, James Madison is aiming to build off a strong finish and start stronger in 2023. If the Dukes do that, they think a return to the NCAA Tournament could be on the horizon.
“We had an up and down season last year, but we finished on a high note,” JMU senior midfielder Clay Obara said. “We’re going to try to take some of that momentum and untapped potential to this season, along with adding a couple of new guys that can raise our level.”
JMU made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2018-2020, including a run to the national quarterfinals in 2018. The Dukes were ineligible for the CAA Tournament in 2021 after the school announced a move to the Sun Belt Conference.
With the move to the Sun Belt, JMU joined one of the power leagues in the sport, but it was a slow start in non-conference play rather than the league schedule that featured multiple ranked opponents that led to JMU missing the postseason again.
JMU opened 1-4 before finishing 8-8-4. The Dukes won or tied eight of their final ten matches, including an upset of fifth-ranked Marshall in the Sun Belt semifinals before falling to a top-five Kentucky team in the SBC title contest.
Now, as JMU prepares for a season opener at Sentara Park Aug. 24 against Duquesne, bringing focus to the early-season slate and building a resume is on the agenda.
“I think every season is a different one and presents different challenges,” JMU coach Paul Zazenski said. “I think a lot of that has to do with non-conference opponents and even something like adding UCF as a conference opponent this year adds another element to prepare for. It’s really tough to predict going into a season, but we are looking to keep up the momentum from what was a good tail end to last year.”
There’s plenty of reason for optimism after the promise shown in the second half of last season. In addition to Obara, the Dukes bring back several key players. Goalkeeper Sebastian Conlon was third in the Sun Belt last season allowing just 1.175 goals a contest and veterans such as Josiah Blanton lead the defense in front of him.
Obara, along with forwards Cam Arnold and Evan Southern combined for 15 goals and seven assists last season while Rodrigo Robles was the team leader in assists in 2021. The Dukes also signed a recruiting class heavy on international talent, including the intriguing addition of Italian center back Davide Materazzi, who led Division II Davis & Elkins to a No. 1 ranking last season.
JMU knows it has an opportunity to build an NCAA Tournament resume. Conference foes Kentucky and Marshall enter the season ranked No. 3 and No. 11, respectively, while West Virginia and South Carolina received votes in the preseason poll out of the Sun Belt.
In the non-conference, JMU faces No. 15 Virginia and No. 17 Georgetown as well as an early-season match with UCLA, which received votes.
“I think there was a learning curve,” Obara said. “The Sun Belt is a really competitive conference. I think we’ve definitely had a mentality to shift to treat every single game like it is a championship. Hopefully we can learn from our games last season and continue on this season.”
