James Madison has approached this season with a different mentality, and it's paying dividends.
The No. 7 Dukes dropped their season opener to defending national champion and preseason No. 1 North Carolina but have not lost since and are now riding an eight-game winning streak following a 14-9 defeat of No. 8 Florida in their American Athletic Conference debut on Saturday at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg.
JMU defender Rachel Matey said the team isn't necessarily better this season in terms of skills, but instead, they've improved their teamwork since last year.
"Last year, we were making the same mistakes of when the [referee] calls weren't going our way, how we were responding," Matey said. "I think this year, it's not so much that we're such a better team, we're just responding and our attitudes are better. We're working together more and the team just meshes better together this year."
On Saturday, Matey felt they responded better to the officiating against what redshirt senior midfielder Lizzy Fox described as a very physical team in the Gators.
"When the refs are calling the game the way they're calling it, you have to sometimes reel back in that physicality," Matey said. "Anybody can be crazy physical, but sometimes the calls aren't going to go your way. You have to adjust and adapt, and I think we did that slightly better than they did. I think that's why the score was the way it was."
JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said the extra work behind the scenes had benefited the team this season. Coming out of the COVID pandemic, she felt the team's fitness wasn't up to par.
Klaes said her girls had to be honest with themselves and put in work on their own time. She said they focused intensely on fitness training and stick work during the offseason.
"We just put a huge emphasis into [fitness] and made sure that everyone did their work on their time and didn't just put it on the coaches to get them fit," Klaes said.
Klaes noted that the Dukes were 116th out of 117 Division I lacrosse teams in fouls last season. She knows they're a well-rounded team athletically, but they were getting too caught up in the officiating.
This year, things have changed.
"We weren't being resilient [last year]," Klaes said. "We were getting caught up in the saga of the dramatics of the game. Now, we're able to just let it go [and] focus on the next play. I think it's a little bit of maturity and just having that competitive edge."
Klaes said they were on a mission last year, when their motto was "Mission 2022." She credits their success this season to fifth-year leadership and the freshmen "pushing the process" and stepping up in their roles.
Overall, she believes the winning streak has been all hands on deck.
"I just feel like every single player on this team is making a difference," Klaes said. "They're making us better, and when you have teams where role players are stepping up and feeling empowered, it just flows through to everyone. I think it's a great group. I think they're working hard and I think that they're on a mission."
