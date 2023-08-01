When James Madison head coach Marlin Ikenberry was looking for a new pitching coach this summer, one name kept popping up: Dayton's Travis Ferrick.
Ferrick, a Stafford native, was someone Ikenberry recruited out of high school at the Virginia Military Institute, but Ferrick ended up going to Boston College.
The two soon bumped into each other at recruiting events once Ferrick broke into coaching at Army and followed coach Jason King to Dayton when the Flyers hired him.
And as Ikenberry kept circling back to Ferrick's name during the search, it soon became apparent that he was a "perfect fit" for the Dukes, and JMU was the best place for the pitching coach at this point in his career.
It became official last week when the Dukes announced the hiring of Ferrick, who is at his third school as he enters his eighth year as an assistant coach.
"He's got an infectious energy that I've known for years, watching him out on the road and seeing bits and pieces of it," Ikenberry said of Ferrick. "I've known him for a long time. I never thought I'd hire him, but you just never know until it comes full circle."
It wasn't an easy decision for Ferrick to leave his side, but he couldn't pass up the opportunity to join Ikenberry and the Dukes.
"I've always known him as a great human and great coach," Ferrick said of Ikenberry. "I've worked the past six-plus years with a guy that's been a mentor to me and I wouldn't take the next job unless it was someone that could continue to help me reach my goals and team goals."
Ferrick was the Flyers' top assistant and recruiting coordinator in his final three seasons at Dayton. His recruiting prowess was a big reason why Ferrick became Ikenberry's target for the job as he watched from afar how Dayton's pitching staff continued to improve under his tutelage.
While at Dayton, Ferrick helped the Flyers' pitchers grow each season. During the 2023 season, Dayton's pitching staff set a program record for strikeouts in a season with 552. They finished in the top 50 nationally with a 9.6 strikeouts-per-nine ratio and held the best recruiting class in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Ferrick's track record of high volumes of strikeouts was prevalent at Army in 2017 too. He helped the Black Knights throw a then-record 402 strikeouts in his first season as a pitching coach, which guided the team to its first conference tournament appearance in three years.
Now, Ferrick is up for a new challenge: the Sun Belt Conference.
The league was the top non-Power Five conference last season and had all 10 teams in the conference tournament inside the top 100 of the RPI.
Ferrick's goal is to help the Dukes build off of last season, including the first 30-win campaign since 2019.
"With the change in conference with them in the Sun Belt, I wanted to be a part of them continuing of moving in the right direction," Ferrick said. "I think what they did last year was signs of where this thing could go. I want to be a part of that."
Ferrick inherited a deep pitching staff, headlined by flame-throwing right-hander Joe Vogatsky, who was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 14th round of this year's MLB Draft but elected to return to school for his senior season.
The Dukes' new pitching coach wasn't expecting Vogatsky to return, but he's eager to work with him and the rest of the staff.
"It's exciting," Ferrick said. "I didn't anticipate [Vogatsky coming back] on draft day when I saw him get picked up, so having him back is really exciting to get to work with. I've watched a lot of video of every pitcher that is returning and what I see is a lot of arm talent."
As Ferrick readies to work with his new pitching staff, he said it's not too common for a coach to arrive with a roster of talented arms, but that's what he came to at JMU.
And he can't wait to work with them and build off the development Jimmy Jackson, who departed for Maryland this summer, helped start in Harrisonburg.
"Jimmy [Jackson] did a great job," Ferrick said. "It's not every day you get to walk into a good situation from a talent standpoint and pitching standpoint. I'm grateful for that and I just want to build off the foundation he built for them and take them to the next step."
