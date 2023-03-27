In its lone game of the weekend, James Madison put on a show.
The Dukes exploded for five runs in the top of the 10th inning and defeated Arkansas State 9-4 in Sun Belt Conference baseball action in Jonesboro, Ark., on Sunday after the first games of the conference series were rained out on Friday and Saturday.
Sophomore Fenwick Trimble got things started with a two-run double in the 10th to put JMU up by a pair of runs immediately.
Then, after redshirt senior infielder Kyle Novak was hit by a pitch, a muffed throw allowed Trimble to score from second.
Later in the frame, freshman Wyatt Peifer delivered one of his biggest hits of the season to extend the Dukes’ advantage to five.
From there, junior right-hander Joe Vogatsky continued to shut it down as he earned his first win of the season for the Dukes.
Vogatsky finished with 2.1 innings in relief, giving up no runs on two hits and a walk while striking out five to close out the victory.
Ryan Murphy, another junior right-hander, got the start for JMU and tossed five innings, giving up one run on five hits and a walk, while striking out seven, and sophomore Todd Mozoki pitched 1.1 innings in relief, giving up one run on two hits and a walk.
At the plate for the Dukes, Novak finished with a team-high three hits, two runs scored, and an RBI, while Trimble had two RBIs and two runs scored, and Peifer’s two-run single was his lone hit.
Jack Cone, the graduate student in center field, added a hit and a run scored, while sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone added a double and a run scored, and freshman Mike Mancini had a hit.
The Dukes (14-9, 2-2 SBC) will return to action Tuesday with a trip to Arlington to take on non-conference foe George Washington. That game is at 3 p.m. and will be on ESPN+.
