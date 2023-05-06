PHILADELPHIA — Down a goal with a minute to play in the American Athletic Conference final, James Madison had an opportunity to correct its turnover on the previous possession with a caused turnover. But as time ticked off the scoreboard, JMU only uncorked one shot.
The Dukes didn’t get the look they wanted and instead midfielder Taylor Marchetti’s shot was saved by Florida’s goalie Sarah Reznick with 21 seconds to play and it all but sealed JMU’s fate in its hunt for the league crown.
Top-seeded JMU dropped its first game since the season opener as second-seeded Florida edged the purple and gold 9-8 for the AAC title at Temple’s Howarth Field on Saturday afternoon.
“I’m disappointed in our performance today,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “I thought we had the ball at the end of the game when we needed it and we turned it over … and got a poor shot. I thought that we were a little slow to figure out our defensive system. I thought we gave up a couple of goals that weren’t worked for and that’s uncharacteristic for us.”
The loss was JMU’s first in a league championship since it dropped the 2016 Colonial Athletic Association title. The Dukes had won the last four conference tournaments they had played in before Saturday.
For Florida, it marked their fourth straight AAC title and their ninth conference championship in a row across three different leagues.
As the Gators snapped the Dukes’ historic 17-game winning streak, Klaes hoped that it would inspire her team to go out and make noise in next week’s NCAA Tournament. But she said that’s up to them to decide.
“They have a choice to let it light their fire and channel it in the right direction,” Klaes said. “And I told them, if they can’t do that, then they better check themselves over the summer — then they’re not the right people on the team. We’ve got a lot of lacrosse ahead of us. I know we didn’t get this championship, but there’s another one still out there.”
The two teams traded the lead for most of the afternoon. And when the Dukes fell behind by two goals early in the third quarter, the team responded by scoring two of their own. The first game from Attacker Isabella Peterson and the next from midfielder Lizzy Fox, a tally that came in the final minute of the period that appeared it would help JMU carry momentum into the fourth quarter.
But draw controls and possession hurt JMU’s chances of preserving its one-goal lead in the final 15 minutes of play.
Florida scored a pair of goals within 1:46 to tie and take the lead early in the fourth quarter, which the Dukes had no answer for.
Part of that? Draw controls.
JMU didn’t win a draw control in the fourth quarter as it lost all three attempts and Florida held a 12-7 overall advantage in the midfield circle, which allowed the Gators to dominate the possession.
“We were not affecting them at all, we had no presence,” Klaes said of the draw controls. “I think their draw taker 100 percent just controlled the situation.”
As Florida dominated the possession, it peppered the goal, but JMU goalie Kat Buchanan came up clutch in multiple situations to help keep the Dukes in the game. She limited the Gators to 0-for-5 in free-position attempts and logged seven saves as she tried to will the Dukes back into the contest.
Klaes thought that Buchanan’s play, especially in 1-on-1 situations, kept the game closer than it could have been with the amount of chances the Gators had.
“I thought Florida missed a lot of 1-v-Goalie chances, which would have opened up the game for them,” Klaes said. “I thought Kat did a great job trying to hold her space in the net and was able to affect a couple of those plays.”
Peterson led the Dukes’ attack with four goals — her 16th hat trick of the season and ninth in a row — while midfielder Clark added two more. Attacker Maddie Epke and Fox finished with one score each.
The Dukes landed four on the AAC All-Tournament team in the effort to dethrone Florida from its top spot in the conference tournament: defender Mairead Durkin, Buchanan, Clark and Peterson.
But JMU’s mission to take the crown from Florida came up short in the final quarter of play.
Even though that was the case, Klaes thought the Dukes are trending in the right direction of taking the AAC from the Gators and the regular season crown and the loss that JMU handed Florida in the regular season — its first in the four years of AAC play — were just the beginning.
“I think we showed that we are here to compete, that we are going to be a tough team to beat,” Klaes said. “We’re chipping away at what it’s going to take to overtake Florida with that regular season championship. And next year, we’re getting the big one.”
As Klaes stood in a back hallway inside Temple’s Olympic sports building, tears formed in her eyes when talking about her team. She was pleased with her team’s performance up to the championship game, but when it met Florida for the second time, things didn’t fall her team’s way.
And even though there’s a disparity between the two program’s budgets, Klaes thought the Dukes have done more with less as they prepare for the NCAA Tournament.
“I’m really proud of what this team has done up to this point,” Klaes said. “We’ve been a top-10 team all year long. We’re a mid-major. Florida’s chartering [flights] to games and we’re bussing. We make magic happen.”
