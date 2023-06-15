A group of now former James Madison players are patiently waiting for this offseason to see where their basketball careers might take them as Vado Morse, Takal Molson, Alonzo Sule, and Mezie Offurum each hope their playing days aren’t over after finishing up their college careers in March.
“Right now, the guys who finished up eligibility last year, they are all kind of in tryout phases or working with their trainers and all that,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “I think some of them are close on some deals, but I don’t think anybody is 100 percent set.”
Each of the four finished accomplished college careers with the Dukes after transferring to JMU. Morse and Molson each initially considered leaving to pursue professional options before last season but decided to come back for a fifth season afforded them thanks to COVID-19, and the Dukes’ 22-11 record was the most victories for the program since 1981-82.
Morse averaged 12 points and 2.1 assists last season, finishing his career with an average of 13.3 points per game over three seasons at JMU and two at Mount St. Mary’s. Molson returned from a knee injury during the 2021-22 season to average 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Offurum, who played one season at JMU after coming as a graduate transfer from Mount St. Mary’s, also scored double figures, averaging 10.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. Fellow post player Sule averaged 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds.
According to Byington, all four have options to play professionally outside the United States, but to find out exactly where they land, they will likely have to wait until after the NBA Draft on June 22.
“The draft, usually that domino falls and then you’ve got NBA Summer League and then things kind of move once those spots are picked out,” Byington said. “That will be the case with our guys.”
Sule is coming off an injury that limited him much of the second half of the season, but the 6-7 power forward from Texas is the kind of high-motor post-player some professional leagues outside of the top European and Australian associations specifically seek out.
“Alonzo Sule had postseason surgery and he played with a really bad shoulder,” Byington said. “I didn’t even know how bad it was. He’s just really tough. All those other guys, they already have offers and they will definitely have something. Alonzo will too, but he might have to wait for a different type of league. The Puerto Rican league and others in that part of the country don’t start until around Christmas, so he might have to wait a little bit.”
Another former JMU standout who is likely anticipating what happens after the NBA Draft is 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year Matt Lewis. Lewis spent the past two seasons with the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G-League, putting up solid numbers, but has yet to crack the Timberwolves NBA roster.
The Woodbridge native averaged 12.7 points, four rebounds, and 2.9 assists in Iowa last season while shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range. During last year’s NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Lewis averaged 9.2 points per game.
