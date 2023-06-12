Caroline Germond transferred to James Madison from TCU with the hopes of her final college season leading to many victories and a pro contract in her native France.
Check and check.
Fresh off leading the Dukes to Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament, Germond signed with USO Mondeville, a second-tier club in Ligue Féminine de Basketball.
“It’s in the second league, and of course, I think she wants the top league in France, but this gives her the opportunity to start and play a lot more,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “She can get numbers, which is smart for her. She’s in a position where she gets to play, and I know she can do it. She’s been a pro all year for us.”
Germond, who originally signed with Texas Tech, then starred at South Plains Community College after a coaching change with the Red Raiders, battled injuries at TCU after junior college. She came to JMU as a grad transfer, and the 5-7 point guard immediately joined the Dukes’ starting lineup.
After averaging 4.6 points and 3.7 assists and leading the Dukes with 36 steals, She returned to France and signed with Mondeville with the hope of it being a launching pad to top-tier European leagues.
“I know she’ll be ready for it,” O’Regan said. “She’ll be better off with the ball in her hands as opposed to coming off the bench and playing 10 minutes a game.”
If all goes well after the French pro season begins in the late fall, she could join another former JMU standout in the Ligue Féminine de Basketball’s top division.
Kamiah Smalls, the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year for the Dukes in 2020, spent the past two seasons with Villenueve, where she continued to put up impressive numbers against Europe’s top teams.
Smalls recently re-signed with Villeneuve for next season.
This past season, Smalls averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and four assists in the French league. When Villenueve qualified for the Eurocup, Smalls was again fantastic, averaging 15.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 42.4 percent from 3-point range.
Leading Villenueve to the Eurocup semifinals was quite an accomplishment, but the deep run kept Smalls away from WNBA training camps. But O’Regan thinks Smalls, who previously had stints with the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx, could have a path back to the WNBA.
“We’ve had a couple of teams reach out and ask what she’s doing,” O’Regan said of WNBA teams. “I just think the timing of her season didn’t necessarily help her. She’s in the playoffs while they are doing camps. I think she’s going to have to get a hardship waiver. But I think she needs a chance. She’s a pro and she should be on a team over here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.